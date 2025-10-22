Colapinto accepts need to follow Alpine team orders after defiance

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Alpine’s Argentinian Formula One driver Franco Colapinto has accepted he must obey team orders after defying them in Austin last weekend.

The 22-year-old overtook teammate Pierre Gasly for 17th place in the US Grand Prix despite being told by the team to stay behind the Frenchman. Gasly ended up 19th, behind Sauber’s Gabriel Bortoleto.

“The team situation on Sunday has been discussed internally, and it is clear that instructions by the team must be followed no matter what,” Colapinto said in a team preview for Sunday’s Mexico City Grand Prix.

“We are all together, and we are all working towards the same goal to keep getting better with each session and each race weekend.”

Colapinto is the only driver on the starting grid yet to score a point after 19 races this season, with the Argentinian replacing Australian Jack Doohan — also pointless — after the first six races.

Steve Nielsen, the Renault-owned team’s MD, said on Sunday night there was plenty to review after the race in Austin and was openly critical of Colapinto’s behaviour.

“We gave the instruction for the drivers to maintain position as we were managing fuel with both cars and the added variable of the number of laps remaining with the leaders in close proximity,” he said.

“As a team, any instruction made by the pit wall is final, and today [Sunday] we are disappointed that this didn’t happen, so it’s something we will review and deal with internally.”

Alpine are yet to confirm who will partner Gasly next year, though de facto principal Flavio Briatore said last month it would be either Colapinto or Estonian reserve Paul Aron.

Aron will take Gasly’s place for the first Friday practice in Mexico City, putting him on track in the same session as Colapinto.

Reuters