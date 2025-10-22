Mercedes assures short-term supply stability amid Nexperia chip dispute

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Germany’s Mercedes-Benz said it was working with its partners to avoid potential supply gaps, but it would be difficult to make reliable forecasts “due to the high degree of complexity and volatility”.

Mercedes-Benz said on Tuesday the carmaker is closely monitoring developments at Dutch chipmaker Nexperia and has secured supplies for the short term.

Last month, the Dutch government seized control of Nexperia, owned by China’s Wingtech, citing intellectual property concerns. China, where most Nexperia chips are packaged, responded by blocking exports of the company’s finished products, alarming European carmakers that rely on them.

