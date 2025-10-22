New Changan Deepal S07 is ready for launch

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The coupé-inspired Deepal S07 is designed in Turin, Italy, and engineered in the UK.

Changan, the latest Chinese carmaker to reach South African shores, has released more details about its upcoming Deepal S07.

Designed in Turin, Italy, and engineered in the UK, this coupé-inspired all-electric SUV rides on 20″ alloy wheels and features frameless doors, concealed door handles and LED headlamps and tail light clusters. There’s also a large panoramic glass sunroof that gives the cabin an airy feel.

20" alloy wheels are fitted standard. (Supplied)

Inside, the Deepal S07’s minimalist interior is home to customisable ambient lighting, a stylish wraparound centre console, soft-touch materials and unique panel finishes, which Changan says help create a “calm, elevated environment”.

While the seats are upholstered in vegan leather, the dashboard is fitted with a rotating 15.6″ infotainment screen and a flat-bottomed multifunction steering wheel.

A huge 15.6" display is a highlight of the cabin. (Supplied)

Other notable tech highlights include a 540° surround-view parking camera system, an augmented reality head-up display, intelligent voice and gesture control, a built-in WiFi hotspot and a virtual smartphone key. Rear occupants can look forward to their own dedicated HVAC controls.

Standard driver-assistance features include lane-keeping assist, traffic and pedestrian detection and avoidance, adaptive cruise control, a driver monitoring system, multiple airbags and several collision warning systems.

The SO7's panoramic glass sunroof creates an airy ambiance. (Supplied)

Powering the Deepal S07 is an 80kWh battery pack and a 160kW/320Nm electric motor mounted on the rear axle. Changan says this setup offers brisk performance and a claimed NEDC driving range of up to 560km. The battery supports fast charging and can recharge from 30% to 80% in less than 15 minutes.

Offered with a five-year/150,000km warranty, Changan will announce local pricing for the Deepal S07 later.