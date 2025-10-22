Porsche amps up Macan range with fiery new GTS model

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Porsche on Tuesday revealed its new Macan GTS. Promising greater performance and sharper handling, this latest addition to Porsche’s all-electric SUV lineup bridges the gap between the regular Macan models and the flagship Turbo derivative.

Like the Turbo, the GTS comes fitted with the most powerful rear-axle electric motor featuring a 900-amp silicon carbide pulse inverter. In combination with the electric motor mounted on the front axle, it contributes to a total output of 380kW, rising briefly to 420kW when launch control is activated. Maximum torque measures 955Nm.

Performance is impressive: 0-100km/h in 3.8 seconds and a limited top speed of 250km/h.

Powering this dual-motor setup is a 100kWh battery pack, which Porsche says is good for a WLTP range of up to 586km. When plugged into a 270kW fast-charger, it can replenish itself from 10% to 80% in around 21 minutes.

The rear of the Macan GTS sports a more pronounced air diffuser. (Supplied)

The standard Sport Chrono Package includes a special track mode adopted from the Taycan that, when activated, increases battery cooling to reduce power loss and improve performance under sustained load.

Alongside the all-wheel-drive system, other performance-focused upgrades include Porsche’s EV-specific traction management system, torque vectoring plus and an electronically controlled differential lock.

The Stuttgart engineers have also refined the SUV’s air suspension, which features level control and active suspension management as standard.

Riding 10mm closer to the ground, it benefits from model-specific damping and anti-roll bar tuning said to provide “exceptional agility and cornering precision”. Customers can also opt for the available rear-axle steering system.

Adaptive 18-way adjustable sports seats feature Race-Tex (artificial suede) centres, plus leather side bolsters and headrests. (Supplied)

To “sound” like a GTS, this Macan is equipped with two exclusive sound profiles available in Sport or Sport Plus modes. Each is said to offer drivers a “distinct and emotive character”.

Exterior upgrades include black body accents, tinted Matrix LED headlamps, unique side skirts and a more pronounced rear air diffuser. Standard fitment is 21-inch Anthracite Grey alloy wheels, while 22-inch RS Spyder Design wheels are optional. There are also three GTS-specific colours to choose from: Crayon, Carmine Red and Lugano Blue.

Inside, the GTS stands out with adaptive 18-way adjustable sports seats featuring Race-Tex (artificial suede) centres, plus leather side bolsters and headrests. There’s also a heated, Race-Tex-wrapped multifunction GT Sports steering wheel, and an optional GTS interior package that allows colour coordination between the exterior and interior.

As with the rest of the electric Macan line-up, the GTS is not available in South Africa.