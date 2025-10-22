Toyota Corolla Cross Nasu brings rugged upgrades to Sema Show

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The accessories are bespoke designs from the firm and not on sale in any market.

Toyota has used the 2025 Speciality Equipment Market Association (Sema) Show to showcase the Corolla Cross Hybrid Nasu Edition, a bespoke concept that tools up the humble family crossover for serious mountaineering.

It’s one of numerous Toyota concept builds on display at this year’ Sema Show under the “Powered by Possibility” theme and inspired by Japan’s Mt Nasu — a destination known for hiking, hot springs and outdoor adventure.

The Nasu Edition was built by Toyota’s service parts and accessories development team for the Sema Show. The project demanded extensive collaboration, with computer-aided design, 3D printing, CNC machining and assembly carried out in multiple locations before the Nasu Edition came together as a unified build.

Specially developed accessories include drawer systems and a roof bike rack. (Supplied)

The exterior upgrades include a one-off body kit, bonnet scoops and a purple wrap, a nod to the Japanese meaning of nasu — eggplant. Overlanding equipment includes rock sliders, a cargo basket, an articulating roof rack and a custom drawer system, including a refrigerator.

Modified light bars and fog lamps illuminate the drive path, and custom illuminated door sills, puddle lamps and cargo sills light up the interior and campsite, while finishing touches to the build include a custom downhill mountain bike secured to the bike rack on the roof.

The Nasu Edition is powered by the US-specification hybrid powertrain, consisting of a 2.0l four-cylinder petrol engine and three electric motors with 146kW on tap and equipped with all-wheel drive. The South African specification Corolla Cross has a shorter wheelbase and uses a less powerful 1.8l four-cylinder hybrid driving the front wheels only.

Custom Toyota truck wheels wrapped with Toyo Open Country A/T III all-terrain rubber are fitted, and there is a suspension lift.

Alloy truck wheels and off-road rubber give the crossover extra height and off-road grit. (Supplied)

“With the Corolla Cross Nasu Edition, we’re showing how one of our most popular and accessible nameplates can be reimagined to embody Toyota’s adventurous spirit,” said Mike Tripp, group vice president for Toyota Marketing.

“This concept demonstrates that possibility isn’t limited to our trucks and body-on-frame SUVs — it extends across our lineup. At Toyota, we believe in building vehicles that empower our customers to do more, explore more and achieve more, and the Nasu Edition is a bold example of that philosophy.”

The 2026 Corolla Cross Hybrid Nasu Edition will be on display at the 2025 SEMA Show from November 4 to7 at the Las Vegas Convention Centre in the Toyota booth (Central Hall, Booth 22200).