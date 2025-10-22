Motoring

VW to halt Golf production from next Wednesday due to chip issues

German carmaker Volkswagen will halt VW Golf production from next Wednesday due to chip supply issues, Bild reported on Wednesday. (Supplied)

Volkswagen said on Tuesday it was temporarily halting some production but denied any connection with a standoff over chipmaker Nexperia putting pressure on supply chains.

A Volkswagen spokesperson declined to comment on what they called speculation.

