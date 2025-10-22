VW to halt Golf production from next Wednesday due to chip issues

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

German carmaker Volkswagen will halt VW Golf production from next Wednesday due to chip supply issues, Bild reported on Wednesday.

Volkswagen said on Tuesday it was temporarily halting some production but denied any connection with a standoff over chipmaker Nexperia putting pressure on supply chains.

A Volkswagen spokesperson declined to comment on what they called speculation.

Reuters