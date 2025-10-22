Yangwang U9 Xtreme sets new Nürburgring record

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Built on a 1,200V ultra-high-voltage platform, the U9 Xtreme uses four 30,000rpm electric motors that together produce more than 2,206kW.

BYD’s luxury sub-brand Yangwang has set a new Nürburgring lap record for electric supercars with its U9 Xtreme, just weeks after it claimed the world’s highest verified top speed for a production vehicle.

On August 22, the Chinese-built U9 Xtreme lapped the gnarly Nürburgring Nordschleife in a time of 6:59.157 seconds and, in doing so, became the first electric supercar to dip below the seven-minute mark. The time undercuts the previous record in the class by more than five seconds.

Yangwang’s engineering team confirmed it had been testing at the 20.8km German circuit since July 2024, using data from those sessions to refine the car’s chassis balance, aerodynamic performance and power delivery before the record attempt.

“The Nürburgring is such a legendary challenge for cars and drivers that it is only natural for our engineers to pursue their dreams there,” said BYD executive vice president Stella Li.

“I congratulate the team on this phenomenal achievement. The limited-edition U9 Xtreme has proven that it is not only the world’s fastest car in a straight line but also a vehicle with the performance and dynamic qualities necessary to break lap records on a circuit with a wide variety of corners.”

The U9's large fixed rear wing provides much-needed downforce. (yangwang)

The lap was driven by German GT race ace Moritz Kranz, a Nürburgring specialist with close to 10,000 laps of the circuit to his name.

“Our lap time is a testament to the development skills of BYD and Yangwang,” he said.

“Without their intense work to balance a high-powered EV platform with the difficult demands of the chassis set-up, this great lap time would not have been possible.”

To handle the demands of the Nordschleife, the U9 Xtreme features a new cooling system, a titanium-alloy carbon-ceramic braking package and specially developed GitiSport e·GTR² Pro semi-slick tyres. Yangwang says these changes not only helped the car reach its earlier 496.22km/h top-speed record but also contributed to its record-busting performance on the “Green Hell”.

Production of the U9 Xtreme will be limited to 30 units worldwide. Yangwang says the name combines the ideas of “limit” and “ultimate”, with the letter “X” symbolising exploration and the unknown — a nod to the brand’s focus on pushing boundaries through innovation.