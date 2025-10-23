BYD to boost South Africa’s EV infrastructure with 1MW public chargers

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The 1MW systems can charge a car with supporting tech from 20% to 80% in 30 minutes.

Chinese new-energy vehicle brand BYD (Build Your Dreams) has announced a series of investments aimed at accelerating South Africa’s transition to electric mobility.

In a media briefing in Johannesburg, vice-president Stella Li labelled South Africa as a pivotal market and future springboard for regional growth. Some of BYD’s sustainable mobility solutions include dealer network expansion, technology transfer plans and plans to install 200-300 public charging stations across the country in 2026.

Li’s commitment on infrastructure will come in handy as the limited number of chargers available to the South African public hinders more EV ownership uptake. Li said the brand plans to roll out ultra-fast 1MW charging technology infrastructure, which requires electric vehicles (EVs) with specialised components to safely and efficiently handle the high-voltage charging systems.

Executive vice president Stella Li labelled SA as a pivotal market and future springboard for regional growth. (Supplied)

The 1MW systems can charge a car with supporting tech from 20% to 80% in 30 minutes — in contrast to the 150-200kW variety found in South Africa, which completes the task in about one hour — paving the way for a new generation of compatible models to reach the market.

The brand said it is engaging with national electricity supplier Eskom and other government entities to explore collaboration opportunities that strengthen EV infrastructure, including grid readiness and sustainable energy integration for charging networks.

BYD is a global giant that sold more than four-million cars in 2024. The expansion momentum in South Africa is bolstered by the recent launch of the new BYD Dolphin Surf as the cheapest EV to buy in South Africa and the opening of a flagship dealership in Sandton. Other BYD ranges on sale in South Africa include the Shark 6, Sealion, Seal and Atto 3.

The company has partnered with Absa to provide tailored vehicle finance solutions to South African consumers.

“BYD’s presence in South Africa represents our commitment to being more than an automotive brand. Our new-energy vehicle technology, particularly our plug-in hybrid EVs, provides the flexibility this market needs while building towards a fully electric future,” said Nomonde Kweyi, MD of BYD SA, Middle East & Africa region.