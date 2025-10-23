Motoring

Carmakers push back as Trump eyes tariffs on factory robots

US President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the White House in Washington, DC, the US, October 6 2025. Picture: REUTERS/Kent Nishimura
President Donald Trump is looking to impose new tariffs on factory robots and machinery, a move that could hike car prices.

A group representing nearly all major carmakers on Wednesday urged the administration of President Donald Trump not to impose new tariffs on factory robots and machinery, warning the move could hike car prices.

The Alliance for Automotive Innovation, which represents General Motors, Toyota, Volkswagen, Hyundai and nearly all other major carmakers, urged the administration not to impose new tariffs after the commerce department opened a national security probe last month.

Reuters

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Parly watchdog body moves swiftly on minister Tolashe

2

‘We die like flies and nothing happens’: grandmother of teenagers shot in Westbury

3

Lesufi disbands amaPanyaza, who will be trained as Gauteng traffic police and other security partners

4

IN PICS | Relief as work resumes on Lawley pit that left cars trapped

5

PA MP Sauls supports Mchunu’s directive to disband PKTT

Top Stories