Carmakers push back as Trump eyes tariffs on factory robots

A group representing nearly all major carmakers on Wednesday urged the administration of President Donald Trump not to impose new tariffs on factory robots and machinery, warning the move could hike car prices.
The Alliance for Automotive Innovation, which represents General Motors, Toyota, Volkswagen, Hyundai and nearly all other major carmakers, urged the administration not to impose new tariffs after the commerce department opened a national security probe last month.
Reuters
