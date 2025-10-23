FIRST DRIVE | Toyota GR Yaris gets more power and automatic gearbox

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The GR Yaris was launched in 2021 as the smallest and nimblest car from Toyota’s motorsport skunkworks.

Based on the car that competes in the World Rally Championship, it was initially available as a six-speed manual with all-wheel drive. The three-door body is made from lightweight materials, including carbon fibre polymer and aluminium, and the car features a wide rear track, a double-wishbone rear suspension system and body reinforcements.

It has become the most popular model in Toyota SA’s GR range, which also includes the GR Supra, GR Corolla and GR86.

An eight-speed automatic GR Yaris has joined the range to offer two-pedal convenience, while the manual and auto versions both gain upgraded driver-assist features, extra power and a facelift.

Power and torque in the 1.6l three-cylinder turbo engine are boosted from 198kW to 210kW and from 360Nm to 400Nm. This has improved 0-100km/h acceleration time from 5.5 to 5.2 seconds (the same for manual and auto models), with an electronically limited top speed of 230km/h.

The new eight-speed advanced Direct Automatic Transmission uses predictive software that anticipates gear changes based on driver behaviour and optimises shift timing under full-throttle acceleration.

I drove the new GR Yaris auto this week at a media launch held by Toyota SA at Pretoria’s Zwartkops raceway and surrounding public roads.

The two-pedalled version is more accessible to drivers seeking high-adrenaline driving without compromising on performance. It’s a rapid-shifting and responsive transmission. The gearbox can be manually controlled by steering-wheel paddle shifters but when chasing around Zwartkops in auto mode, it made swift and predictable up- and downshifts, leaving me to focus more on steering and throttle inputs.

The transmission makes a happy partnership with the turbocharged three-cylinder 1.6l engine, which is remarkably punchy for its size and makes a charismatic sound. Nearly R1m seems a high price to pay for a small 1.6l hatchback, but the GR Yaris punches well above its weight in power and handling and makes a terrific little track car.

It is exciting to drive, with excellent grip, direct steering and limited body roll — and has a forgiving nature that allows you to push the limits without it getting unnervingly twitchy.

Traction is enhanced by means of vehicle stability control and a limited-slip differential.

The all-wheel drive system has different modes that optimise it for various driving conditions, including a track setting that locks the front and rear torque split to a 30:70 ratio, making the car more rear-biased when cornering at the limit on a circuit. Gravel mode has a 53:47 split, and Normal provides a front-biased 60:40 torque split for daily driving.

The GR Yaris also has Normal, Sport and Eco modes that vary the throttle, steering and transmission response to suit different driving conditions.

After the track session, I took the car for a drive on public roads, where it proved to be a civilised and accessible car with firm but not overly stiff suspension and good refinement.

A safety tweak sees the car adopting a blind spot monitor, rear cross traffic alert and improved auto high beam.

The revamped GR Yaris strikes a sporty stance with a newly designed steel mesh grille and front bumper with improved cooling, enlarged exhaust pipes and a restyled rear end. A new Midnight Grey has been added to the exterior colour palette, with red, white and black also available.

Inside, key controls and displays have been repositioned for better visibility, including a 12.3” GR colour TFT display and a lower seating position. The cabin lays on a sporty atmosphere with newly sculpted bucket seats and refined trim details.

Prices

GR Yaris Rally manual: R942,200

GR Yaris Rally auto: R971,300

Prices include a three-year/100,000km warranty and nine-services/90,000km service plan.

* A test car driven by the author broke down during the racetrack session, with the transmission unable to select gears. It is not a common issue on the automatic GR Yaris and we’re awaiting Toyota SA’s diagnosis on what caused the failure.