Germany plans call with auto industry amid Nexperia supply woes

The German economy ministry planned a call with carmakers and suppliers on Wednesday to discuss developments at Dutch chipmaker Nexperia, which faces export curbs in China, a ministry official said.

“We are taking the situation of the affected companies very seriously and are discussing the matter with the companies and our Dutch and European partners in various formats,” said the official, who declined to be named.

The phone conference is to include manufacturers and suppliers from the automotive and electronics industries, the official added.

Reuters