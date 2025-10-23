MotoGP champion Marc Marquez ends season after injury in Indonesia

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Marc Marquez was expected to return for the last two rounds of the season in Portugal and Valencia.

Newly crowned MotoGP champion Marc Marquez has brought his triumphant season to an early close after suffering a collarbone injury at the Indonesian Grand Prix earlier this month, his team Ducati said on Thursday.

A week after winning his seventh premier class title at the Japanese Grand Prix, Marquez suffered the injury in a collision with Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi on the opening lap of the Indonesian Grand Prix.

The 32-year-old Spaniard was expected to return for the last two rounds of the season in Portugal and Valencia.

Though the medical team confirmed the evolution of Marquez’s injury is proceeding normally, Ducati said his season is over, as he will have to spend four weeks with his arm completely immobilised before beginning rehabilitation.

“Analysing the situation, we believe the most appropriate, clever and consistent course of action is to respect the biological timing of the injury, even if that means I will no longer be able to race this season,” Marquez said.

It’s a shame because it’s important for us to have him on track. But we know perfectly that the priority is to recover and return 100% fit for the next season — Luigi Dall’Igna, Ducati GM

“We know a difficult winter awaits us, with a lot of work to recover my muscles to 100% and be ready for 2026. This must not overshadow or make us forget the great goal we achieved this year: becoming world champions again — and soon we will all celebrate it together.”

Ducati’s test rider Michele Pirro replaced Marquez at the Australian Grand Prix at Phillip Island, but the Italian manufacturer has not yet confirmed whether he will also race in the final two rounds.

Marquez still has a healthy lead of 166 points over his brother Alex of Gresini Racing, who is fighting for second in the championship. Italy’s Bezzecchi has moved up to third, 97 points behind Alex.

The 2025 season ends on November 16 in Valencia, with Ducati confirming that Marquez will also miss the post-season test in Cheste.

“It’s a shame because it’s important for us to have him on track,” Ducati GM Luigi Dall’Igna said. “But we know perfectly that the priority is to recover and return 100% fit for the next season.”

Reuters