Rivian to lay off more than 600 workers amid EV pullback, WSJ reports

Rivian Automotive is set to lay off more than 600 people, or around 4% of its workforce, as the EV maker looks to reduce costs, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.
The company had carried out a smaller round of layoffs, affecting 1.5% of staff, a month ago, the report said.
Rivian, which plans to launch its lower-cost R2 sport utility vehicle next year, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
The company has struggled to achieve consistent profitability amid high production costs, a slowing EV market and intense competition from Tesla, Ford and a growing slate of Chinese rivals.
It has focused on improving manufacturing efficiency at its Normal, Illinois, plant while preparing for its next-generation R2 models, which are expected to broaden its reach beyond the luxury segment.
Reuters
