Rivian to lay off more than 600 workers amid EV pullback, WSJ reports

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Rivian, which plans to launch its lower-cost R2 sport-utility vehicle next year, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Rivian Automotive is set to lay off more than 600 people, or around 4% of its workforce, as the EV maker looks to reduce costs, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The company had carried out a smaller round of layoffs, affecting 1.5% of staff, a month ago, the report said.

Rivian, which plans to launch its lower-cost R2 sport utility vehicle next year, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The company has struggled to achieve consistent profitability amid high production costs, a slowing EV market and intense competition from Tesla, Ford and a growing slate of Chinese rivals.

It has focused on improving manufacturing efficiency at its Normal, Illinois, plant while preparing for its next-generation R2 models, which are expected to broaden its reach beyond the luxury segment.

Reuters