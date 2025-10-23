Rolls-Royce Phantom Centenary Private Collection celebrates 100 years of luxury

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Rolls-Royce Phantom Centenary Private Collection blends heritage and craftsmanship with a series of specially curated exterior and interior details.

Rolls-Royce has unveiled its exclusive new Phantom Centenary Private Collection.

Created to mark the nameplate’s 100th year, this limited-edition Phantom blends heritage and craftsmanship with a series of specially curated exterior and interior details overseen by the company’s Bespoke Collective of designers, engineers and artisans.

A unique livery pays homage to the glamour of Hollywood’s golden age, a time in which the Phantom graced premieres, carried screen icons and became a symbol of the era’s glamour. As such, the car features a striking two-tone finish: Super Champagne Crystal over Arctic White on the sides and Super Champagne Crystal over Black on the top.

The Spirit of Ecstasy is cast in solid gold. (Supplied)

Rolls-Royce says the specially developed finish gives the exterior “an extraordinary metallic shimmer” achieved by infusing the clear coat with iridescent particles of crushed glass. For the Private Collection, the carmaker’s paint specialists went a step further and replaced the clear flakes with champagne-coloured particles and doubled the quantity for extra depth.

Perhaps even more impressive is The Spirit of Ecstasy. Modelled on the one used on the first Phantom, it is cast in solid 18ct gold and plated in 24ct gold for a durable, tarnish-resistant finish. Four “RR” badges in 24ct gold and white enamel complement the sculpture, while custom disc wheels are engraved with 25 lines — one for each of the 25 cars being built.

Things get more rarefied inside the cabin, where the opulent rear seats of the Phantom Centenary take inspiration from the 1926 “Phantom of Love”, a model known for its handwoven Aubusson tapestries.

Bespoke disc wheels are engraved with 25 lines – one for each of the 25 cars being built. (Supplied)

The new design incorporates three visual layers:

a printed background depicting scenes from Rolls-Royce’s history, including its early Conduit Street premises in London and Henry Royce’s paintings of Southern France;

a second printed layer showing past Phantom models; and

a top layer of embroidery representing seven notable owners from the car’s 100-year lineage.

Developed over 12 months in collaboration with a fashion atelier, the fabric combines high-resolution printing with embroidery techniques adapted to meet Rolls-Royce’s durability and aesthetic requirements. The embroidery, described by the marque’s design team as “sketching with thread”, uses Golden Sands and Seashell-coloured threads to create depth and texture through more than 160,000 stitches.

The completed artwork spans 45 individually fitted panels, shaped to follow the contours of the rear seats at the company’s Goodwood facility. Rolls-Royce says this is the most detailed seat design ever produced for a Phantom.

Opulent interior is home to all manner of intricate detailing. (Supplied)

Meanwhile, the front seats of the Phantom Centenary feature laser-etched leather artwork derived from hand drawings by a Rolls-Royce Bespoke designer. The motifs reference key moments in the model’s history, including:

a rabbit symbol representing “Roger Rabbit”, the internal codename used for the brand’s 2003 relaunch; and

a seagull, a nod to the 1923 Phantom I prototype that carried the same codename.

Another standout feature inside the Phantom Centenary Private Collection is the Anthology Gallery: a sculptural display made up of 50 3D-printed aluminium fins arranged like the pages of a book. Each fin carries laser-sculpted lettering that forms quotes from a century of press coverage, illuminated to create shifting reflections as the viewer moves.

The car’s interior features some of the most intricate woodwork ever produced by Rolls-Royce. Crafted from stained Blackwood, the door panels depict key journeys from the Phantom’s history, including the coastline of Le Rayol-Canadel-sur-Mer, the landscape around West Wittering and the route of the first Goodwood-built Phantom across Australia. The designs combine marquetry, laser etching and 24ct gold leaf to trace these journeys in fine detail.

The Starlight Headliner uses more than 440,000 stitches to recreate scenes from Rolls-Royce history. (Supplied)

Each panel transitions into embroidered leather, where the gold-leaf “roads” continue as golden thread. The rear picnic tables are engraved with images of the 1925 Phantom I and the current Phantom VIII, linking the model’s origins with its modern form.

Overhead, the Starlight Headliner uses more than 440,000 stitches to recreate scenes from Rolls-Royce history, including the mulberry tree under which Henry Royce was photographed at his West Wittering home. The design incorporates symbolic details such as honeybees from the Goodwood apiary and the exclusive Phantom Rose, along with nods to notable Phantoms of the past.

Rolls-Royce has not disclosed pricing — though if you have to ask, it’s probably not for you.