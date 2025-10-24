Hamilton mourns bulldog Roscoe ahead of Mexico Grand Prix

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Lewis Hamilton opened up about the recent loss of his beloved pet bulldog Roscoe on Thursday.

Lewis Hamilton opened up about the recent loss of his beloved pet bulldog Roscoe on Thursday, revealing how grief has brought him closer to fans around the world, especially ahead of Mexico’s Day of the Dead.

Mexican Grand Prix fans and race organisers have created tributes at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, including a statue of Roscoe in an altar, for the November 2 celebration.

“I felt like I’m connecting with people much more through this kind of grief period,” said seven-times world champion Hamilton.

“Fans have sent paintings and drawings of Roscoe. My house is really quiet now.”

When told of the Mexican legend that dogs help souls cross the river to the afterlife, the Ferrari driver smiled.

“Yeah, he’ll be asking me to carry him over the river, probably because he never liked water,” he said.

Hamilton reflected on how the outpouring of support has been particularly meaningful during turbulent times.

“It’s been really encouraging in a time in the world where everything can feel very dark, and there is such a great divide, and particularly when you look at the people who are running these countries seem to have no empathy,” he said.

Hamilton explained how his love for animals influenced his decision to follow a plant-based diet, and how he had defied family scepticism about getting his own dog due to his travel schedule.

“You learn about empathy. You feel love you could not get from anywhere else. They bring such happiness to you. They’re the most joyous beings in the world,” he said.

Despite the loss, Hamilton keeps Roscoe’s memory alive at home.

“I have his bed and his toys everywhere, so he’s still much a part of the furniture.”

Reuters