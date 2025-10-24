New BAIC B30 SUV to launch in SA from November

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

BAIC has confirmed its new B30 SUV will go on sale in South Africa from November. First shown at August’s Festival of Motoring, this slab-sided newcomer is similar in size to the Toyota RAV4 and aimed at buyers seeking weekend adventure beyond the city.

Four derivatives will be offered at launch, starting with the B30 LV2. Standard features include 215mm of ground clearance, flat-folding front seats, 18-inch alloy wheels, LED headlamps, ambient lighting, wireless charging, a Qualcomm Snapdragon-powered 14.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a fully digital instrument cluster.

Depending on the model, 18-inch or 19-inch wheels are fitted as standard. (Supplied)

Next up is the LV3, which rides on 19-inch alloys and adds dual-zone climate control, a panoramic glass sunroof and a suite of driver-assistance systems such as adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, blind-spot detection, hill descent control and a 360° camera set-up.

BAIC says both entry-level models use a 1.5l four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine producing 138kW and 305Nm. Drive is sent to the front wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.

Cabins are generously specced across the range. (supplied)

The LV4 HEV introduces hybrid technology, combining the 1.5l turbo engine with an electric motor for smoother performance and improved efficiency. With a combined output of 180kW, it delivers a quiet, effortless operation in city driving. At the top of the range, the LV5 HEV AWD produces 301kW and 685Nm, pairing all-wheel drive with a terrain management system and a higher level of equipment.

Pricing will start at about R550,000, with the flagship hybrid all-wheel-drive version expected to cost about R700,000. Final details will be announced closer to launch.