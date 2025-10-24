New Omoda C4 confirmed for local introduction next year

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Recently unveiled in China, the new Omoda C4 has been confirmed for South African launch in the second half of 2026.

The rakish crossover SUV, featuring coupé-inspired styling, showcases the Chinese brand’s latest “Cyber Mecha” design language — what Omoda describes as a “bold fusion of futuristic aesthetics and mechanical precision”.

While final specifications are yet to be announced, local models will be offered with internal combustion and hybrid powertrains, giving customers the option to ease into electrification at their own pace.

The C4 cabin will be heavily digitised. (Sup)

Pricing remains under wraps, though the C4 is expected to undercut its larger sibling, the C5, which retails for between R329,900 and R465,900. Expect a similarly generous list of features, including a large touchscreen infotainment system, digital instrument cluster, intelligent voice command, wireless charging, ambient lighting, dual-zone climate control and a Sony audio setup.

“South Africa is an incredibly important market for Omoda and Jaecoo,” said national brand manager Shannon Gahagan.

“With the introduction of the C4 in the latter part of 2026, we’re expanding our range to meet the growing demand for vehicles that combine expressive design, cutting-edge technology and strong value — all without compromise.”