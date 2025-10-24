Piastri says he and Norris start fresh for Mexico Grand Prix

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Formula One leader Oscar Piastri said he and McLaren teammate Lando Norris would race in Mexico this weekend with no further consequences after collisions between them in Singapore and the US.

Norris, 14 points adrift and Piastri’s closest rival in the championship, had said in Austin before the pair collided in a sprint race that he faced consequences for the rest of the season.

The consequences were never spelled out by drivers or the team, who have retained their constructors’ crown and are going for their first title double since 1998.

If Singapore was held to be the Briton’s fault, since Norris benefited from pushing Piastri wide, Australian Piastri acknowledged on Thursday that blame for the Austin coming-together fell more on his shoulders.

The two drivers retired from that sprint, won by Red Bull’s reigning champion Max Verstappen, who has closed the gap to Piastri to 40 points with five rounds and two sprints remaining after being 104 behind at the end of August.

“We’ve gone through it again, we go through every weekend with regards to what’s happened, and I think there is a degree of responsibility from my side in the sprint and we’re starting this weekend with a clean slate for both of us,” Piastri told reporters.

Asked for further clarification, Piastri said: “The consequences on Lando’s side have been removed. There were a lot of factors involved but ultimately it was what’s been decided.”

Reuters