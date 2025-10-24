Motoring

Pope-signed BMW motorcycle sells for R2.6m

Author Image

Motoring Reporter

A papal signature turned the luxury touring motorcycle into a €130,000 collector’s item - with proceeds going to aid work in Madagascar. (VATICAN MEDIA)

A papal signature turned a luxury touring motorcycle into a €130,000 (R2.6m) collector’s item — with the proceeds going towards aid work in Madagascar.

The customised white BMW R18 Transcontinental, donated by BMW Motorrad and bearing the signature of Pope Leo XIV, was auctioned by Missio Austria through Sotheby’s at Motorworld in Munich on October 18 for €130,000. The proceeds from the auction will go to children’s aid projects in Madagascar.

The pope blessed and signed the motorcycle during a ceremonial event at the Vatican on September 3.

Having a heavenly stamp of approval, so to speak, significantly increased the value of the luxury bike, which is usually priced at about €24,500 (R490,000).

