REVIEW | Why the BMW 118 is the premium hatch to have

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Some BMW designs are only fully appreciated down the passage of time.

When the original 1 Series was launched in 2004, its diminutive profile and unusual shape seemed at odds with the typical BMW flavour, defined by a lineage of rakish three-box saloons in different sizes.

Of course, it was a major improvement over the entry-level BMW it succeeded, the Compact variant of the 3 Series, which had a gawky face and awkwardly shortened butt.

Seen in the modern landscape of aggressive crossovers (and BMW models with massive grilles), the 21-year-old baby Bimmer comes across as a charming, petite little thing, visually interesting with its “flame-surfacing” that was ahead of the time and a shooting brake silhouette amplified particularly when ordered as a three-door model. Get a 130i manual and you have something on the cusp of modern classic status.

With the 1 Series, the Munich firm sought to capture a share of the C-segment market, punting vaunted rear-wheel drive credentials as a unique selling point among front-drivers that included the Volkswagen Golf, Audi A3, Ford Focus and Mazda 3.

It held on to its driving-fun-focused sensibilities until the third generation model, which adopted a front-wheel drive chassis, enabling improved interior packaging.

BMW appears to have mastered the art of user-friendly digitisation. (sUPPLIED)

The message to enthusiasts? Nothing personal, just business. Apparently the research indicated that most 1 Series buyers do not care for the old, traditional layout anyway, hence the shift towards the conventional format its rivals had always used.

At the beginning of 2025 BMW SA introduced the latest F70 1 Series, which is effectively an extensive revision of the previous F40. No radical transformations under the skin, but a considerable visual makeover and a cabin execution that is in line with the latest breed of BMW models.

That means a fascia that is all but devoid of physical switchgear, save for essentials like indicator and wiper stalks, ignition, audio volume, gear selection, window operation and satellite controls on the steering wheel. Everything else is done via the infotainment screen.

By now most consumers in the premium class are accustomed to this extensive form of digitisation. BMW systems appear to be a cut above in terms of user-friendliness, with simple menus and an intuitive operating process. The climate control, for example, is not hidden behind layers of fiddly tabs, which makes adjusting preferences easier while on the move.

One wishes there was a physical button for the automatic start-stop system however, whose deactivation option is found under driving settings.

Interestingly, the test unit sent by BMW SA was as close to base specification as possible. Such examples are always welcomed, giving us the opportunity to see what exactly a buyer gets for their cash before optional frills. The entry-level 118 (lower-case “i” for injection was deleted from the naming convention) is a far cry from what a standard starter BMW was even a decade ago.

Rear looks are on the generic side, but inoffensive. (Supplied)

In response to cheaper Far East imports loaded with full specification, some of the Germans have realised they need to up the ante to keep audiences from feeling fleeced.

The 118 has all the expected infotainment capabilities, including built-in navigation, a digital instrument cluster, leatherette upholstery, reverse camera, dual-zone climate control, LED headlights, and 17″ alloys with a swanky diamond-cut finish that look smarter than the plain Jane rollers BMW once deployed on base units.

Manual seat adjustment is perhaps the only reminder that you are in the standard car. This did not bother me but the one omission that did was lack of adjustable lower lumbar support. Pretty much my only gripe with the car. The five-door configuration makes it reasonably practical, boot space is 380l, extending to 1,200l.

The build quality of the new 1 Series is worth highlighting, in reference to the direct rivals from Audi and Mercedes-Benz. While the updated A3 evidences blatant cost-cutting and the A-Class is markedly less plush than its larger siblings, the fit and finish of the BMW is consistent with what you would get in pricier models wearing the roundel.

It offers rich textures, from the supple steering upholstery to the material lining the fascia and door panel mouldings. This feels like a product worthy of the premium descriptor.

That’s a sentiment that translates into the driving experience too. What the front-wheel drive 1 Series may have lost in sensation and involvement, it makes up for in refinement. The ride is genuinely comfortable, steady on 205/55-profile tyres that happily soak up a pothole’s thwack.

Behold, the 'normal size' kidney grilles. (Supplied)

Insulation is exceptional for a car of this class. Now while it might not be as engaging as before, it can still connect the corners to straights in a very tidy manner. Remember that it uses a similar architecture as the fun-to-drive Mini family, so that sporting essence is tangible, just overlaid with a more sober, comfort-orientated character.

It might displease some to learn that the 118 uses a three-cylinder engine. On the other hand, one could view it as a six-cylinder glass half-full. As far back as the F20 facelift, BMW has used its 1.5l triple-pot in the 1 Series, a motor which also served in the F30 318i as well as the hybridised i8 sports car.

There are no major criticisms in terms of smoothness, with the only giveaway being the distinctive thrumming engine note — suppressed for the most part but obviously heard under foot-flat acceleration. Put it in the “adds character” column.

The unit makes for sprightly performance, with a claimed 0-100km/h time of 8.5 seconds, outputting 115kW/230Nm. It is the kind of car you can drive in spirited fashion almost all the time, without getting into trouble. And without derailing your monthly fuel budget. Average fuel economy after our week of driving was 6.7l/100km.

A seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gets the job done in a slick manner. The lack of “manual” shifter paddles seemed like an oversight at first (for tipping-down into a lower gear during quick overtaking); but the quick wits of the transmission obviates the need for driver intervention. You can tip it into a mode marked “L” which keeps the tachometer in the higher ranges for brisker driving requirements.

So the base 118 looks spiffy, is relatively well-equipped, feels like an upmarket German product should and combines punchy performance with good economy. Great virtues, but what really seals the deal is the price of R713,900. Pictured here is the 118 M Sport for R753,395. Warranty is of a two-year/unlimited mileage duration and the maintenance plan is a five-year/100,000km offering.

Comparing apples with apples, base pricing of the 118 undercuts both the Audi A3 and Mercedes-Benz A-Class by substantial amounts. The least expensive A3 goes for R808,200 and the entry-level A-Class costs R813,124.