The chronicles of a rookie racing driver - part 12

The final race of the 2025 GR Cup will be held at Zwartkops Raceway in Pretoria this weekend

Many racing machines, including our GR Yaris cars, will roar a final time in the last race of the 2025 season of the Extreme Tour Festival powered by Coca-Cola at Zwartkops Raceway in Pretoria this weekend.

Six heats of the Toyota GR Cup series have been held so far, and I enter the final and seventh round in third place on the driver standings.

Nobody is born a racer, but I can argue enthusiasm for cars and speed is an innate gift. It’s what swayed me to agree to join the GR Cup Media Challenge as a 50-year-old rookie driving under the TimesLIVE banner, and dicing with the dangers and excitement of racing at premier racing venues.

Those who have been following feedback from the races that began in March at Cape Town’s Killarney circuit against motoring scribes from IOL, The Citizen, AutoTrader, SuperSport and Car Magazine, will know of the ups and downs with my second and third place finishes.

Winning a race has eluded me, and learning as I went, improvement certainly arrived with trophies. SuperSport’s Nabil Abdool has been crowned champion with a run of five wins out of six races.

Intense racing is expected at the last race of the 2025 season at Zwartkops raceway. (Toyota Gazoo Racing SA)

He will no doubt want to add a sixth winner’s trophy to his collection this weekend, but it may not be easy. My closest points rival, Car Magazine’s Kyle Kock, was on fire in front of his home crowd in Cape Town last month, blitzing his way to the front in qualifying and winning the two racing heats.

His Killarney performance leaves him four points ahead of my 38 points, and he enters the final race with a mission to win and secure second. It’s a big day at the races for the two of us, as I also have intentions of claiming the number two spot.

The final preview is perhaps an apt time to reflect on my rookie year. Motorsport is a potent blend of risk and delight that requires steely determination with the elegance and poise of a ballerina to stay winning, if not for keeping your car upright at all times. The experiences of top-flight racing have been a rude awakening to my initial delusions of being a natural-born racer.

It's been an incredible season as a rookie racer in the 2025 GR Cup season. (Toyota Gazoo Racing SA)

The off-track experiences have also been great, travelling the length and breadth of South Africa and enjoying the beauty and hospitality of the different regions. Though they are rivals on track, racers can form deep connections filled with banter and genuine concern.

This was tested at the rain-soaked race at East London’s circuit, where a few serious accidents took place, including in our GR Toyota camp. It was support and pep talks for the thankfully uninjured racer.

Preparations for the final race are ongoing, and all of us hope for an exciting day for the Zwartkops crowds to enjoy what promises to be a great finale.