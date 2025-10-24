VW says production secure for next week despite chip supplier dispute

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

File photo

Volkswagen will produce as normal at its German sites next week as it works to shield its supply chains from a dispute about Dutch chipmaker Nexperia, but it warned on Friday some short-term effects on its network remained possible.

A Chinese export ban on Nexperia’s chips has rattled supply chains in the automotive sector and other industries, prompting companies to look for alternatives amid questions about how long stockpiles can last.

Production at Volkswagen’s German sites is secure up to and including October 30, according to the company. The next day is a public holiday in parts of Germany where its Wolfsburg and Zwickau plants are based.

A source told Reuters on Thursday production at the main plant in Wolfsburg would proceed as planned next week, but there was uncertainty beyond that.

“At all other German production sites of the Volkswagen Group, operations for the coming week are also secured as things stand,” a Volkswagen spokesperson said.

The group includes luxury carmakers Porsche and Audi, and Skoda and Seat.

“Short-term impacts on the production network of the Volkswagen Group cannot be ruled out,” the spokesperson said, adding the company was examining alternative sourcing options and was in contact with potential suppliers.

