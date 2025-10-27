Inaugural Speed Classic Cape Town hillclimb thrills spectators

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Franco Scribante won the King of the Hill title in his Nissan GTR.

Speed took centre stage in Cape Town at the weekend as classics and supercars battled it out under the shadow of Table Mountain at the inaugural Speed Classic Cape Town hillclimb.

On Saturday nearly 70 classic cars powered up a closed-off Philip Kgosana Drive, with Charles Arton in his 1979 March 79A setting a winning time of 40.143 seconds along the 1.8km track to claim the inaugural Classic Champion title.

On Sunday, the road echoed with the roars of everything from modern Ferraris, McLarens and Lamborghinis to modified single-seaters and saloon cars going head-to-head on the track.

After a day of intense hillclimb racing that saw cars clock top speeds of nearly 240km/h, Franco Scribante came out on top in the King of the Mountain showdown in his 2018 Nissan GTR R35. Scribante set a time of 35.260 seconds, 0.6 seconds ahead of Reghard Roets in second place with a time of 35.859 seconds, driving a 2014 Nissan GTR R35. The podium was completed by Dawie Joubert, with a time of 37.407 seconds in his Lotus Exige.

The course was described as one of the “most scenic tracks in the world” by Enzo Kuun, Speed Classic Cape Town race director. “To race with Table Mountain to my right, the Atlantic Ocean to my left and Lion’s Head behind me was an absolute privilege and epic experience,” he said.

Close to 15,000 spectators watched the action live, with about 180,000 joining the livestream on Saturday and Sunday.

Speed Classic Cape Town was poised to establish itself as a premier hillclimb event, said event director Garth Mackintosh.

The results for Speed Classic Cape Town can be accessed at https://speedclassic.capetown/results/. The event can be watched at https://www.youtube.com/live/uHJOTlt2KIk?si=KbLrpYgZFIUjB0Wt