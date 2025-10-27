Moto3 rider Dettwiler in serious condition after horror crash in Malaysia

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Moto3 race was delayed by more than an hour after a sighting lap crash that saw two riders taken to hospital by helicopter.

Swiss Moto3 rider Noah Dettwiler will require many surgeries after being airlifted to hospital after a high-speed collision at the Malaysian Grand Prix, his team said on Sunday.

Jose Antonio Rueda ran into the back of the 20-year-old CIP Green Power rider during the sighting lap before the race at the Sepang International Circuit, with Dettwiler flying off his motorcycle and landing heavily on the tar.

The two riders received treatment on the track and were taken to hospital by helicopter, with the race delayed by more than an hour.

“He was taken to hospital in Kuala Lumpur and will need to undergo many surgeries,” Dettwiler’s team said on social media on Sunday.

“Noah is a true fighter, and the entire CIP Green Power team is right behind him.”

In an interview with Swiss newspaper Blick, Dettwiler’s father Andy said his son was in stable condition after suffering cardiac arrests and losing a lot of blood.

The report said Dettwiler had sustained injuries to his spleen and lungs.

Rueda’s Red Bull KTM Ajo team confirmed the Spanish rider had suffered a fracture in his hand but was alert and awake in hospital.

