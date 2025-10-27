Prices revealed for new Jetour T1 and T2 SUVs in SA

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The rugged T2 is available in three guises starting at R569,900.

Jetour has launched its rugged T1 and T2 models in South Africa, with sales to start in mid-November at more than 55 Jetour dealerships in Southern Africa.

The ranges are geared for adventure and will offer two- and four-wheel drive models. They expand Jetour’s model line-up after the Chinese brand made its local debut in September 2024 with two front-wheel drive SUV ranges: the Dashing five-seater and seven-seater X70 Plus.

Jetour has made a rapid impact in the local market, achieving 12th place in national passenger car sales rankings within a year. Jetour is part of the Chery Holding Group but operates independently with its own parts warehouse and dealer footprint.

The Jetour T-Series is available in China and several other countries, with South Africa the first right-hand drive market to receive it.

The T1 and T2 have boxy styling and share the same monocoque platforms, engines and drivetrains, but the T2 is slightly larger.

The T1 is available in four models with 2WD and 4WD options. (Jetour)

The two have all-wheel-drive variants with a fully automatic X Wheel Drive system that intelligently switches between 2WD and 4WD. They also have eight driving modes but the T2 is better suited for off-road adventures and also has a creeping mode and an elevated 220mm ground clearance (the T1 has a 190mm ride height).

At 4,705mm in length the T1 competes against cars such as the Renault Duster, while the T2 with a length of 4,785mm rivals the GWM Tank 300 and BAIC B40.

Jetour T1

The compact and versatile Jetour T1 has been designed for city streets and beyond, with four T1 models available catering to a range of drivers and lifestyles with a choice of two petrol-turbo engines:

the 1.5TD two-wheel drive Edge;

1.5TD two-wheel drive Aspire;

2.0TD four-wheel drive Xplora; and

the top-of-the-range four-wheel drive 2.0TD Odyssey.

All T1 models feature 540° panoramic view cameras, rear parking sensors, tyre pressure monitoring and LED lighting. Inside, the T1 combines tech and comfort with a 15.6” infotainment screen (Xplora and Odyssey only), dual-layer soundproof glass for a quiet cabin, “cloud-like” ergonomic seats and a spacious interior with flexible storage. The Odyssey model features a Sony nine-speaker surround sound system.

The 1.5TD offers 125kW of power and 270Nm of torque, with the 2.0TD wielding 180kW and 375Nm, with all variants paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. The 4WD models have eight driving modes including Sport, Snow, Mud, Sand and X-mode, for adaptability across terrains.

PRICES

T1 Edge 1.5TD 2WD - R514,900;

Ti Aspire 1.5 TD 2WD - R544,900;

T1 Explora 2.0TD 4WD - R594,900; and

T1 Odyssey 2.0TD 4WD - R634,900.

Jetour T2

The more rugged and adventure-ready Jetour T2 combines the agility of a compact SUV with the versatility needed for weekend getaways, delivering off-road performance and sophisticated comfort.

The petrol-turbo lineup includes the two-wheel drive 1.5TD Aspire with 125kW/270Nm and two four-wheel drive options:

the 2.0TD Xplora; and

2.0TD Odyssey delivering 180kW/375Nm.

All T2 models come with a 70l petrol tank

Safety, convenience, and technology are standard across the T2 range, including 540° panoramic view cameras, rear parking sensors, tyre pressure monitoring and LED lighting throughout.

PRICES