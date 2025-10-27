The chronicles of a rookie racing driver — Part 13

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The TimesLIVE GR Yaris in action at Zwartkops in the season finale.

The last race of the 2025 Extreme Festival Tour powered by Coca-Cola took place on Saturday at Zwartkops Raceway, signalling the end of my year as a rookie driver in the GR Yaris Media class of the Toyota Gazoo Racing SA (TGRSA) Cup.

What started out as a tension- and apprehension-filled life as an amateur racer in the top flight of South African motorsport, competing in a field comprising more than 20 cars in all the races on the calendar, culminated in unusually dull Friday morning and midday practice sessions.

Year-end fatigue had caught up to everyone involved, but then someone lit a fuse for the late Friday afternoon qualifying session.

The recently crowned champion of the media class contested by motoring journalists, Nabil Abdool (Supersport), set pole position with a 1:12.384 lap time, while I managed to pilot my TimesLIVE GR Yaris to a 1:12.979 for a fourth-place start behind my nemesis throughout the season, Kyle Kock (Car magazine).

Race day dawned, and the battle between the two of us for second place overall in the driver standings lived up to the expected fireworks, but it soon made way for a series of comedic errors. With the lights out for race one, I pounced past Kock in the first corner.

The GR Cup didn't disappoint at Zwartkops and dished out entertaining racing action. (TGR SA)

Abdool won the race, and the chequered flag closed race one with me coming second, but it was futile. Absorbed in the moment, I had forgotten that turns one and two were declared yellow flag sections at the race start — a strict instruction not to overtake to lessen the risk of a first corner pile-up.

My overtake on Kock at turn one was an illegal move that earned me a 20-second time penalty. As a result I started race two at the back of the field. I took the challenge to see how many in my class I could pick out in these last eight laps.

The offensive began, and I passed IOL’s Willem van de Putte and then AutoTrader’s Lawrence Minnie when he went off track after an altercation with another car.

It was The Citizen’s Charl Bosch who would resist the most, sustaining the pressure as I nosed around his bumper for an opportunity to pass.

Our scrap was stopped by the red flags shown when a car connected with the tyre wall, the curtain falling on the last race of the season and my rookie driver year in fourth position on the day.

However dramatic the day was, I walk away proudly with a third-place podium finish in the overall 2025 GR Media Cup class driver standings.

TimesLIVE writer and part-time racing driver Phuti Mpyane. (TGR SA)

Kock, who went on to win race two ahead of Abdool, took second in the championship standings.

It’s been a highlight of a year that I never imagined could happen in my lifetime and a privilege to have represented TimesLIVE at the highest level of South African motorsport.

I’m signing out. Sincerely, a racing driver.