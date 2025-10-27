Toyota unveils Camry GT-S Concept at SEMA Show

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Toyota Camry GT-S is a one-off special for the Sema Show happening in November.

Toyota revealed the Camry GT-S Concept based on the 2025 XSE AWD Hybrid model at this year’s Sema (Specialty Equipment Market Association) show. The new concept is the Japanese firm’s question of what would emerge if it decided to build a hot version of its family sedan.

Toyota South Africa built Camry sedans at its Prospecton assembly plant in Durban between 1992 and 1996, the hottest being the 300 SEI powered by a 3.0l V6 engine.

The aggression is created by Toyota’s Calty, the design and research centre in Michigan responsible for bold Toyota designs, including the Lexus LC500 and the FJ Cruiser.

Aerodynamic side features and 20-inch wheels amplify the sporting character of the exclusive model (Toyota)

The Camry GT-S concept features an exclusive rear fascia and bumper that integrate seamlessly with a performance exhaust system. Newly sculpted side and front aerodynamic components give the car a more athletic profile than usual, while the custom paint known as “Inferno Flare” finishes the motorsport-inspired identity.

The energetic styling and upgrades meet with stock power, though. There’s no fire-breathing engine up front, only the standard Camry 2.5l four-cylinder hybrid drivetrain with 173kW on tap driving an all-wheel drive system. The interior also stays normal, but not the chassis tuning.

Adjustable coilovers are fitted to lower the chassis by 38mm for a menacing road stance and improved handling. High-performance brakes with large eight-piston calipers and 365mm six-piston front rotors are matched with 356mm rear rotors. Wheels are 245/35R20 size.

“Our goal was to imagine the next evolution of Camry XSE through aggressive front, side and rear enhancements that reinforce Camry’s unique position in the world of sport sedans,” said Kevin Hunter, executive design director, Toyota North America.

“The Camry GT-S Concept is more than a Sema one-off, it’s a study in what a performance and style package could mean for Camry in the future,” said Adam Rabinowitz, chief designer, Toyota Calty Design Research. “Our goal was to create something aspirational yet attainable, and to use the platform to gather valuable feedback from consumers.”

An aggressive valance and boot spoiler underscore the rear styling of the family sedan (Toyota)

“Camry has always been a core part of our lineup, and with the GT-S Concept we’re showing what’s possible when you infuse a sport sedan with more attitude and performance-inspired personality,” said Mike Tripp, group vice president Toyota Marketing.

“The build is intentionally grounded in reality. It’s the kind of car customers can picture themselves driving home. Sema gives us the chance to test new ideas, listen to enthusiasts and explore how we continue to evolve Camry in ways that excite and inspire.”

The Camry GT-S Concept, along with other Toyota concepts such as the Corolla Cross Nasu Edition, will be showcased at the 2025 Sema Show from November 4 to 7 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.