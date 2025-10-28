Nissan recalls more than 1,600 Qashqais in SA for potential fuel leak

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Wear on the Qashqai's fuel pipe could result in a potential fuel leak, says Nissan.

The National Consumer Commission (NCC) has announced a product recall of the Nissan Qashqai SUV as notified by Nissan South Africa.

It affects 1,665 vehicles sold in the country between May 2021 and October 2024.

Nissan said during engine operation, there is potential for movement of the fuel pipe within its retaining clip in the engine bay. The movement could lead to wear on the fuel pipe, resulting in a potential fuel leak.

“The success of the recalls depends on the immediate response by owners of the vehicles. The NCC urges consumers to take affected vehicles to the nearest authorised dealership for inspection and necessary repairs at no cost to the consumer,” said acting commissioner Hardin Ratshisusu.

The Nissan Qashqai was introduced locally in 2007, followed by the second-generation model in 2014, with the two generations achieving good sales success. The third-gen Qashqai launched in 2022 had poor sales due to being more expensive than its predecessors and was discontinued in 2024.