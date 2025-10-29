10 cars that piqued our interest at the Japan Mobility Show 2025

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The biennial Japan Mobility Show 2025 hosted its media day on Wednesday. After trawling the halls, here’s a look at some of the standout vehicles that revved our motors the most.

Suzuki Victoris CBG

The Victoris (above) is a flagship SUV made for the Indian market. This example presented at the Japan Mobility Show serves to showcase the brand’s compressed biomethane gas technology: a fuel source produced from the faecal waste of dairy cows. It’s quite a novel approach to achieving carbon neutrality and one we can certainly get behind.

Suzuki Vision e-Sky concept. (Thomas Falkiner)

Suzuki Vision e-Sky concept

A compact and easy-to-park kei car that marries cute styling with an all-electric powertrain. Set to go on sale in Japan in 2026, Suzuki says it will offer a maximum driving range in excess of 270km, making it ideal for daily commuting, shopping and short trips on holiday.

Land Cruiser FJ. (Thomas Falkiner)

Toyota Land Cruiser FJ

The recently announced Land Cruiser FJ stirred up a considerable amount of media attention. So much so that it was just about impossible to take a photograph of it without anybody else in shot. Good to look at in real life, I managed to spend a minute or two inside the cabin and can report it feels pleasantly close to the innards of the Land Cruiser Prado.

A reputable contact told me we could expect it to arrive in South Africa during the first half of 2026. Local models will be powered by the 2.7l four-cylinder petrol engine, with the possibility of a diesel joining the range later. Pricing is tipped to be about R750,000.

Toyota CEO Koji Sato presents the new Corolla Concept. (Thomas Falkiner)

Toyota Corolla Concept

Toyota is pulling out all the stops with the low-slung and lively-looking Corolla Concept that hints at what the next-generation Corolla might look like when it eventually comes to market. Aggressive, coupé-inspired styling shrouds an innovative chassis architecture that can apparently support a variety of powertrains, from internal combustion engines and hybrid electric to full battery electric. Inside the digitised cabin you’ll find a minimalist design ethos refreshingly free of clutter. Highlights include two widescreen displays and a unique freestanding centre console.

Nissan Patrol. (Thomas Falkiner)

Nissan Patrol

Unveiled earlier this year, the new Nissan Patrol is a brute of a machine with serious stage presence. Built to take on the Toyota Land Cruiser 300, it combines proper off-roading performance with an interior luxurious enough to give the Range Rover a run for its money. Power is provided by a 3.5l twin-turbocharged V6 petrol engine making 317kW and 700Nm. The last time we checked, the new Patrol is still under evaluation to be launched in South Africa in 2026. So if you want to make an impression, then it’s probably worth the wait.

Daihatsu K-Open concept. (Thomas Falkiner)

Daihatsu K-Open concept

There’s a new Copen in development, and it sounds exciting. For starters, it is said to employ a classic front engine, rear-wheel drive layout, which bodes well for driver engagement. Then, and according to Toyota CEO and President Koji Sato, it’s being put through its developmental paces by chair Akio Toyoda — a man who not only learnt his driving talents to help shape the driving dynamics of the GR Yaris, but has also competed in international motorsport events such as the 24 Hours of Nürburgring. Watch this space.

Mazda Vision X-Coupe. (Thomas Falkiner)

Mazda Vision X-Coupe

Described as a crossover coupe, this expressive Japanese creation is a further evolution of the Hiroshima-based marque’s “Kodo-Soul of Motion” design language. Under its sleek sheet metal is a unique plug-in hybrid system combining a turbocharged two-rotor rotary engine with an electric motor and battery pack. Mazda says it offers a total output of 375kW, an electric-only driving range of 160km (extendable to 800km in combination with the engine) and the ability to run on its proprietary carbon-neutral fuel derived from microalgae.

Mazda Vision X-Compact. (Thomas Falkiner)

Mazda Vision X-Compact

A partner piece to the Vision X-Coupe, the Vision X-Compact is a city-biased hatchback designed “to deepen the bond between people and cars through the fusion of a human sensory digital model and empathetic AI”. In a nutshell, this means it would act like a close companion, capable of engaging in natural conversation and even suggesting new destinations to help expand its driver’s world. Ideal transport for the world’s introverts then.

Subaru Performance-B STI concept. (Thomas Falkiner)

Subaru Performance-B STI concept

A rival to the GR Corolla and Honda Civic Type-R, this aggressively styled concept car is the performance-orientated model Subaru fans have been pining for. Looking virtually production-ready, this gnarly-looking hatchback has all the right go-faster ingredients, including a huge fixed tailgate spoiler, bulging wheel arches and a race car-inspired rear air diffuser home to two sizable exhaust tailpipes. While Subaru hasn’t dished out any in-depth technical details, it has confirmed the Performance-B is powered by a turbocharged horizontally opposed engine and features its proven symmetrical all-wheel drive system.

Subaru Performance-E STI concept. (Thomas Falkiner)

Subaru Performance-E STI concept

Looking as if it was plucked out of a virtual showroom in Gran Turismo 7, this menacing machine aims to thrust the STI nameplate into the electric future. As such, it features a pure battery electric powertrain that guarantees explosive acceleration and top speed to rival or even eclipse that of its petrol-powered forebears. We can’t provide you with any figures as Subaru is yet to confirm them — let your imagination run wild for the time being.

While the body is said to combine “thrilling aesthetic proportions with outstanding aerodynamics and practicality”, the spacious interior promises a driver-focused layout.