BYD Sea Lion 5 coming to SA as a more affordable plug-in hybrid

The Sealion 5 is a compact SUV combining a petrol engine with an electric motor.

Chinese brand BYD has confirmed it will launch a more affordable Sealion model in South Africa.

The Sealion 5 is a compact plug-in hybrid SUV that will go on sale next month, positioned below the existing Sealion 6 and Sealion 7 ranges.

Prices are to be confirmed but it is expected to undercut the larger Sealion 6 line-up, which starts at R639,900.

The Sealion 5 is designed for urban families who value performance, practicality and sustainability in equal measure, says BYD.

Built on BYD’s DMI (Dual-Mode Intelligent) hybrid platform, the plug-in hybrid Sealion 5 provides electric mobility without the range fear that can come with driving pure electric, said Nomonde Kweyi, marketing director of BYD Auto South Africa.

“The family SUV combines spacious versatility with intuitive technology, featuring a panoramic sunroof, keyless entry, wireless charging, intelligent voice control system, and a large infotainment screen that anchors its refined, modern interior,” she said.

It is powered by a 1.5l naturally aspirated petrol engine and electric motor, providing a combined outputs of up to 145kW and 300Nm.

Inside, the Sealion 5 has a fully digital instrument cluster and a rotatable infotainment touchscreen.

The launch follows the recent visit to Johannesburg by Stella Li, BYD’s executive vice president, who reinforced the company’s long-term commitment to South Africa.

She said BYD plans to install 200-300 high-speed public charging stations across South Africa in 2026. Li said these will include ultra-fast 1MW chargers which can juice up a car from 20% to 80% in 30 minutes.

Full specifications and pricing for the Sealion 5 will be revealed at next month’s launch

BYD is a global giant that sold more than 4-million cars in 2024, and entered the South African market in June 2023.

The Sealion 5 joins BYD’s growing local line-up of electric and hybrid models, which includes the recently launched Dolphin Surf (South Africa’s most affordable EV), Shark 6 plug-in hybrid double cab, Atto 3 electric compact SUV, and Seal electric sport sedan.