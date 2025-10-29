Moto3 rider Dettwiler stable after Malaysian Grand Prix crash

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Swiss Moto3 rider Noah Dettwiler is in a stable condition after undergoing multiple surgeries following a high-speed collision at last weekend’s Malaysian Grand Prix, his team CIP Green Power said on Wednesday.

During the sighting lap before the race at the Sepang International Circuit, Jose Antonio Rueda ran into the back of the 20-year-old CIP Green Power rider, with Dettwiler flying off his motorcycle and landing heavily on the asphalt.

Both riders required trackside treatment before being airlifted to hospital, with Dettwiler suffering injuries to his spleen and lungs.

“According to the doctors, Noah’s condition is now stable and no longer critical,” the team said.

“He will continue to be monitored in the intensive care unit.”

Moto3 champion Rueda, who turned 20 on Wednesday, suffered a fracture in his hand and bruising on his lungs. His team, Red Bull KTM Ajo, said his condition is improving.

“On Monday the Red Bull KTM Ajo rider was transferred to a private hospital to continue his recovery and to monitor the bruising on his lungs more closely, which are recovering well,” the team said.

“As a result, doctors believe it is possible for him to return to Spain tomorrow [Thursday] to undergo surgery on his right hand in Barcelona in the coming days.”

Reuters