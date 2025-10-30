Marco Andretti retires from racing after 20 Indy 500s

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Marco Andretti announced on Wednesday that he has decided to end his career as a race car driver.

The 38-year-old grandson of racing legend Mario Andretti has competed in 20 Indianapolis 500s. He nearly won during his rookie year in 2006 before Sam Hornish Jnr slipped past him in a photo finish. Marco Andretti also has three third-place finishes in the iconic race.

“I am announcing my retirement from motor racing and the Indianapolis 500,” he posted on social media. “That totals 20 starts at the Speedway, which I feel so fortunate to be able to say. That is ranked 12th all-time. Not bad for a 38-year-old.”

He won at Sonoma Raceway in 2006 and at Iowa Speedway five years later. He also captured the pole for the 2020 Indianapolis 500.

His retirement means next year’s Indianapolis 500 will not have an Andretti behind the wheel for the first time since 2005.

“I am proud of my overall stats at the Indy 500,” he wrote. “I had six very legitimate shots at victory with Andretti Autosport and ended up with 20% top-3 finishes at the Speedway. It feels accomplishing to me to be able to retire having more podium finishes than my father Michael and the same as my grandfather Mario at the biggest race in the world. I will never forget the rare circumstance of getting to race my dad in the closing laps for the win there — the pressure of participating in a dramatic Bump Day in 2011 to a pole position in 2020.

“That is what the Indianapolis 500 produces: extremes on both ends. That is why I love and appreciate it so much. I am very much at peace with the next chapter in my life after dedicating three decades to the sport.”

Reuters