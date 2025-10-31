FIRST DRIVE | 2025 Nissan Leaf refines the recipe

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Nissan Leaf is to electric vehicles what the 911 is to Porsche or the 3 Series is to BMW.

It popularised a genre, taking the EV template from a fringe novelty to a mainstream notion, normalising the prospect of zero-emissions mobility.

In 2010 the model made its global debut and more than 700,000 examples have been sold since. In October 2013 the original Leaf was launched on local shores, revealed at the Johannesburg International Motor Show and retailing at a price of R446,000.

That was a considerable sum at the time, but the brand justified the outlay, citing the future-forward technologies of the vehicle, the projected long-term cost savings of not having to pay for petrol and reduced maintenance demands.

At the time the EV market was in its infancy. Two years later the Leaf gained its first real competitor, the all-electric BMW i3. Public charging infrastructure was a far cry from what it is today, with companies such as GridCars laying claim to the provision of more than 400 stations across the country.

The second-generation Nissan Leaf was shown in Japan in 2017, though plans to release it locally never materialised.

We attended the Tokyo reveal, which included a trip down memory lane at Nissan’s Yokohama museum, showcasing its earliest EV creations dating as far back as 1947. Dubbed the Tama, the model was built by Prince, precursor to the Nissan brand.

“Japan was suffering from an acute shortage of oil, goods and food while the supply of electricity had a surplus since there were almost no home appliances or bulk users of electricity,” said the manufacturer.

This meant an opportunity for creations such as the Tama, which had a range of 96km and a top speed of 35km/h.

In October Nissan hosted its global launch drive for the new third-generation Leaf, inviting international media and a special contingent of World Car Awards (WCA) jury members to Denmark.

Fun fact: the Leaf was the first EV to win the title of World Car of the Year in 2011.

The three WCA jurors representing SA are Lerato Matebese (Petrolhead Africa), Hannes Oosthuizen (Cars.co.za) and myself.

Rear styling on the Nissan Leaf adopts cues from the 400Z sports car. (Nissan)

Beyond flying the SA flag on the world stage of automotive journalism, the trip afforded a first-hand experience of the latest Leaf. Sadly, the encounter does not foreshadow local introduction. Nissan’s representatives said there are no plans for an official roll-out anywhere on the continent at this stage.

While South African EV sales as a total share of the market remain tiny, there is no longer a dearth of options, with most major players, and new Chinese contenders, boasting full-electric options for buyers.

There are two versions of the latest Leaf: the Standard (52kWh battery/440km range) and Extended, which deploys a 75kWh battery and 622km range. We drove the latter model.

The aesthetic evolution of the Leaf has been interesting to observe. While the first iteration was cutesy and blob-like, the new one has taken on an angular look. Its sleek roofline has enabled a coupé-like aerodynamic drag coefficient of 0.25.

Its facial arrangement is squarer, and the rear incorporates lighting elements reminiscent of the 400Z sports car. Elements such as retracting door handles and optimised alloy wheels contribute to the wind-cheating profile of the vehicle. Against the gloomy, rainy autumn backdrop of Copenhagen, the bright blue Leaf stuck out, which is saying something because the region has many new and interesting EV models on its roads. The Nordic countries have been strong adopters of electrification.

One of the hallmarks of the original Leaf was its conventional layout despite the progressive powertrain. It retained a practical five-door format with a spacious cabin and sizeable boot. The same tenets apply to generation three. The flat floor means ample leg-stretching room, while the luggage compartment allows for a 437l capacity.

The Leaf's spacious, modern cabin with excellent fit and finish. (Nissan)

What has improved considerably is build quality and refinement. As seen with products such as the X-Trail, Nissan’s European-made cars have taken a more sophisticated leaning versus Indian-sourced products such as the Magnite.

The cabin of the Leaf is abound in plush materials, which include textured fabrics that lend an air of warmth. As with most cars in 2025, the Leaf is replete with electronic driver aids such as lane-keep assist and traffic sign recognition.

We kept the assistance functions on, helping us with varying speed limits and Denmark’s unfamiliar (but well-maintained) road network. The acoustic chimes kept us on our toes, but the steering intervention as part of the lane-keeping aid felt less intrusive and gentler than some systems.

The Leaf is a relaxing steer, thanks to a serene, near-silent cabin, excellent outward visibility, an uncomplicated fascia layout and well-resolved road manners.

It may not handle like a Z-badged sports car, but the Nissan EV took the twisty Danish countryside in stride quite happily. It felt safely buttoned-down in the damp, dark conditions.

Acceleration is sufficient for the category, with a claimed 7.6-second 0-100km/h time, courtesy of the 160kW/355Nm electric motor.

The Leaf feels expedient, and its regenerative braking system, while tangible, is not severe enough to make one think they hit a puddle of stodgy cement.

All things considered, the latest Leaf is an impressive product and a reminder that Nissan’s image locally, defined by simpler cars such as the Magnite, could do with a boost and access to the fresh, progressive models served abroad.