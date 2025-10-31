NCC issues safety-critical product recalls on BMWs and Opels in SA

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The seat belts in the BMW X2 may not lock during an accident.

The National Consumer Commission (NCC) has received recall notifications from BMW SA and Stellantis SA this week.

BMW 1 SERIES, 2 SERIES, X1 AND X2

BMW is recalling 75 BMW 1 Series (F20), 2 Series (F74), and BMW X1 (U11) and X2 (U10) vehicles sold in 2025.

According to BMW, one of the seat belts may not have been manufactured correctly in the affected vehicles. As a result, it is likely the seat belt will not lock in situations such as severe braking, turning or rollover of the vehicle, and therefore may not hold the front or rear passengers in place. This can lead to an increased risk of injury.

Consumers should check if their vehicle is impacted by using BMW’s portal or contact BMW. If the vehicle is part of the recall, they should immediately contact an authorised BMW dealership to arrange for replacement of the seat belt at no cost.

The airbags in the Opel Astra may deploy metal fragments. (Opel)

OPEL ASTRA

Stellantis told the NCC it is recalling Opel Astra (J) and Astra (H) models which were made available from 2004 to 2015.

The recall is due to the driver’s airbag inflator, which may rupture during the airbag deployment phase. The potentially high energetic deployment of the inflator may lead to metal fragments detaching from the bursting inflator. The parts could fly in the direction of the driver and occupants in the vehicle, causing serious injury or possibly death in a worst-case scenario.

Consumers of the affected vehicles should proceed to the nearest authorised dealership for repair or replacement of the airbag at no cost.

“The recalls affect seat belts (for BMW) and airbags (for Opel), which are safety-critical components in a vehicle. Consumers are therefore urged to immediately contact their dealerships for the affected vehicles to be assessed, without delay,” said NCC acting commissioner, Hardin Ratshisusu.