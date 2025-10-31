REVIEW | Impressive Haval H7 4WD is a relative SUV bargain

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The boxy new Haval H7 marks a stylistic U-turn for a Chinese brand best known for swoopy-styled urban SUVs such as the Jolion and H6.

With its chunky, rugged-looking shape and retro-inspired round headlamps, the H7 looks ready to conquer a Cape to Cairo odyssey and has the mechanical underpinnings to undertake such a journey, especially in four-wheel-drive guise.

The Haval H7 2.0T 4WD Super Luxury priced at R674,950 is the only four-wheel-drive variant of the three-model H7 range, the others being the 2WD 2.0T Luxury (R604,950) and the 2WD petrol-electric 1.5T HEV Super Luxury (R734,950). Prices include a seven-year/200,000km warranty with roadside assistance and seven-year/75,000km service plan.

The H7 4WD has the off-road chops to match its square-jawed looks, even though it’s a unibody SUV. If you’re planning on tackling Rust de Winter-type bundu bashing, you might rather consider the Tank 300 from sister brand GWM, which has the advantages of a robust ladder frame chassis and a low-range transfer case, but the Haval H7 is suited to medium-grade off-road adventures with its selectable all-wheel drive, rear diff lock, hill descent control and elevated 210mm ground clearance.

It also has nine off-road modes to manage traction on challenging surfaces, and navigating obstacles is aided by a 360° parking camera that provides a view of the road surface beneath the vehicle.

The plush cabin is roomy and has a user-friendly infotainment system. (Denis Droppa)

We mostly drove the H7 on suburban tar, where it proved to be as much at home as on sandy trails. It’s a refined family SUV that delivers perky power without draining your fuel budget, complemented by a host of high-end features, smooth refinement and good practicality.

Powered by a 2.0l turbocharged petrol engine paired with a nine-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, the Chinese SUV lays down 170kW and 380Nm with a satisfyingly spirited feel. It is a little laggy off the mark at Joburg altitude, but quickly shakes that off and generates lively pace when you punch the throttle.

Chinese cars have a reputation for being thirsty, particularly some 1.5l petrol turbo versions we’ve driven, but the 2.0l H7 achieved a respectably frugal 10.3l /100km average, an acceptable figure given the vehicle’s significant size and power output.

It’s a refined engine and the H7 hums along in near silence, with only a trace of wind noise. It feels solidly built and tackles rough gravel without body jitters or rattles. The ride is comfortable and, with the aid of its high-profile tyres, the H7 is good at ironing out road imperfections.

It has acceptable agility for a high-riding SUV, feeling composed through corners, with a medium amount of body roll.

The 2.0l petrol turbo engine provides smooth and gutsy performance. (Denis Droppa)

The cabin has the typically plush and digital-intensive look of modern Chinese cars, garnished by chunky door handles with exposed chrome bolts to create an adventure-style theme. Soft-touch surfaces, leather seats and carbon-fibre-look flourishes combine to give the interior a high-quality feel.

The giant infotainment screen has large, easy-to-use icons and the digital interface is complemented by physical buttons for the climate control system, helping to reduce driving distraction. Overall it’s a good balance of user-friendliness and minimalist styling flair.

As part of a high-end array of features, the H7 Super Luxury has wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, electrically adjustable front seats, a panoramic sunroof, heated front seats, electric tailgate and an inductive smartphone charger.

The cabin in the 4.7m-long vehicle is very spacious and the boot offers a family-friendly 483l of loading space, expanding to 1,362l with the rear seats folded. The H7 served as my transport to the 94.7 Ride Joburg race, and the bicycle and gear fitted easily inside.

There are storage nooks aplenty in the cabin, including what are probably the best designed door-mounted bottle holders we’ve seen, with a strap to hold containers snugly in place.

Cleverly designed door bottle holders. (Denis Droppa)

A suite of advanced driver assist systems comes standard in the H7, including speed sign recognition and a lane-keeping system that wasn’t as intrusive as in some vehicles we’ve tested.

Haval said the H7 is a vehicle for nonconfirmists, and we’d concur, but there’s more to it than rugged styling. The vehicle backs up its tough boy image with the ability to go off the beaten track in comfort.

The clincher is an appealing price that undercuts even its Chinese opposition. The charismatic and capable Haval H7 represents a relative bargain in the midsized SUV segment.

HAVAL H7 VS RIVALS