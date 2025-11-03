Ford issues recall for Mustang in South Africa

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Owners of the affected vehicles are encouraged to contact authorised Ford dealerships to arrange for a check.

Ford has recalled South African Mustang models built between 2015 and 2019, the sixth-generation model.

The company said the identified vehicles may experience a blank or distorted image on the centre display screen when the vehicle is in reverse. A blank or distorted rearview camera image increases the risk of an accident.

If the image is lost for 10 seconds, a diagnostic trouble code is set, and the driver will receive a message that the rearview camera is unavailable on the centre display screen.

The company has alerted the National Consumer Commission about the product recall. Ford recently identified a potential loss in fuel pressure and flow from the fuel tank of the sports car due to failure of the low-pressure fuel pump, which can be due to internal contamination of the jet pump, resulting in an increase of internal friction and sensitivity to vapour lock.

This may cause a lack of fuel delivery to the engine and result in an engine stall. Ford SA has identified 330 Mustangs affected in South Africa, two in Namibia and one in Botswana.

Owners of the affected vehicles are encouraged to contact authorised Ford dealerships to arrange for a check. The necessary repair work will be carried out at no cost to consumers.