Good news for motorists: fuel prices to drop in November     

The reductions were due to the rand appreciating against the US dollar and reduced international fuel prices. (SUPPLIED)

The department of mineral and petroleum resources has announced decreases for all grades of fuel in November.

From Wednesday, the retail prices of both grades of petrol (93 and 95) will reduce by 51c /l, the wholesale price of 0.05% sulphur diesel drops by 21c and the wholesale price of 0.005% diesel goes down by 19c.

There is a 1c decrease in the price of illuminating paraffin.

The reductions were attributed to the rand appreciating against the US dollar and international fuel prices decreasing during the period under review. The average rand/US dollar exchange rate for the period September 26 to October 30 was 17.29 compared to 17.48 during the previous period.

From Wednesday fuel prices per litre will be:

INLAND

93 unleaded — R20.97;

95 unleaded — R21.12;

Diesel 0.05% — R19.13; and

Diesel 0.005% — R19.20.

COAST

93 unleaded — R20.18;

95 unleaded — R20.29;

Diesel 0.05% — R18.30 and

Diesel 0.005% — R18.44.

