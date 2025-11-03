New Defender 130 models to drive Kingsley Holgate Foundation’s 2026 African humanitarian missions

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Land Rover has renewed its longstanding partnership with the Kingsley Holgate Foundation, providing two new Defender 130 vehicles to support the foundation’s humanitarian and conservation expeditions in Africa in 2026.

The Kingsley Holgate Foundation focuses primarily on malaria prevention while also running a range of humanitarian and wildlife conservation programmes in remote areas. Its work remains critical as malaria continues to claim lives on the continent.

According to the World Health Organisation’s latest Malaria Report, global malaria cases have risen by 11-million in recent years, with 95% of these infections occurring in African countries. Young children and pregnant women remain the most at risk.

“Malaria prevention remains a cornerstone of all our journeys,” said Holgate.

“Every member of our expedition team has contracted malaria in the past, so we know firsthand how life-threatening it is and how difficult it is to eradicate, especially in remote regions where healthcare facilities are scarce.

“It has thus become our personal mission to use our journeys to save and improve lives, and we thank Defender for powering these drives.”

The foundation’s recent Greater Gorongosa Expedition illustrates the scale of this work. Using its Defender vehicles, the team distributed insecticide-treated mosquito nets and provided malaria prevention education to about 3,000 mothers and children in Mozambique.

The expedition also offered eye tests and reading glasses to hundreds of elderly residents and involved more than 1,000 schoolchildren in a wildlife education programme that uses art and sport to teach the importance of conservation.

The same two Defender 130s used on this mission had previously covered 62,000km in 22 African countries as part of the gruelling Afrika Odyssey Expedition, clocking up nearly 93,000km in total service with the foundation.

Land Rover has handed over two new Defender 130 vehicles to support the foundation’s humanitarian and conservation expeditions in Africa in 2026. (Supplied)

Gearing up with new expedition vehicles

Replacing those vehicles are two Defender 130 Outbound models, which combine extended load capacity with the brand’s established all-terrain capability.

Each Outbound is fitted with five seats and offers up to 2,516l of cargo space — or 1,329l with the second-row seats in place — enough to carry medical supplies, school materials and other aid equipment. A flat load floor stretching 1.26m behind the second row allows easy packing for long-distance travel.

Powering the expeditions is Defender’s intelligent all-wheel drive system with Terrain Response 2, while standard electronic air suspension and adaptive dynamics provide up to 430mm of wheel articulation and a 900mm wading depth.

The foundation’s vehicles also feature a raised air intake, roof rack, roof ladder and side-mounted gear carriers to accommodate recovery tools and equipment.

Underbody protection plates, a winch and an integrated compressor add further practicality for the demanding off-road conditions the team encounters.