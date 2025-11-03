South Africa’s new vehicle sales continue to soar in October

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

South Africa’s new vehicle sales continued to soar in October. Total sales of cars, bakkies and trucks rose to 55,956 units last month, the highest total since March 2015, increasing 16% compared with the 48,222 units recorded in October 2024.

Releasing the figures, motor industry body Naamsa said the year-to-date vehicle market was 15.7% ahead of the same period in 2024, supported by easing inflation, a firmer rand and continued signs of improving consumer sentiment and demand recovery in key export markets.

New passenger cars sold 39,610 units last month, a 14.8% increase compared with October 2024, while light commercial vehicles (including bakkies and minibuses) grew 23.9% to 13,361 units.

Medium commercials were up 9.3% to 809 units, while heavy trucks and buses decreased 1% to 2,176 units compared with the corresponding month last year.

South Africa’s macroeconomic backdrop continued to show encouraging signs, said Naamsa CEO Mikel Mabasa.

“Headline CPI held steady at 3.4% in September, supported by food disinflation and a firmer currency environment, improving real income dynamics for households. Fuel costs remained relatively contained, while competitive pricing and softer vehicle inflation continued to support affordability in select segments amid heightened competition in the passenger market,” he said.

“Despite inflation trending towards the lower end of the target band, the South African Reserve Bank maintained its policy stance at 7% in September, keeping borrowing conditions restrictive. However, with inflation expectations easing and a credible path toward further disinflation, financial markets continue to price in interest rate reductions in early 2026, which bodes positively for big-ticket consumer spending and fleet renewal cycles.

Mabasa said consumer sentiment remains mixed, reflecting persistent unemployment and pressure on middle-income households, yet the durable goods purchasing index has continued to edge higher, signalling pockets of confidence and willingness to invest in major goods where financing remains accessible.

Toyota maintained its market leadership last month with 13,559 sales, ahead of Suzuki and Volkswagen.

