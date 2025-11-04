IndyCar driver Kyle Kirkwood extends stay with Andretti

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Kyle Kirkwood, 27, has won five times and reached six podiums in the No 27 Honda since joining Andretti in 2023.

Andretti Global announced a multi-year extension on Monday with NTT IndyCar Series driver Kyle Kirkwood through “2026 and beyond”.

The specific length of the contract was not revealed by Andretti Global.

Kirkwood, 27, has won five times and reached six podiums in the No 27 Honda since joining Andretti in 2023.

“Kyle represents exactly what we strive for across TWG Motorsports and Andretti Global,” Andretti Global president Jill Gregory said.

“His blueprint for success has made him a key part of our Indycar lineup defined by talent, tenacity and a relentless drive to win. Kyle’s growth and ambition reflect the strength of Andretti Global and our commitment to developing world-class competitors on and off the track.”

Kirkwood’s breakout 2025 campaign included Grand Prix wins at Long Beach (April 13), Detroit (June 1) and Illinois (June 15). He finished fourth in the season standings.

“We’ve had an amazing three years together and our future together is very bright,” Kirkwood said.

“We have proven to be true contenders, and most recently Championship contenders. Our trajectory has only been up and I am confident we will fight again for championships. Between the new shop, leadership, teammates and the many evolving factors within the organisation, I believe the team is an absolute powerhouse, and we’re excited for the journey ahead.”

Joining Kirkwood in Andretti’s 2026 lineup are two-time IndyCar champion Will Power and 2022 Indianapolis 500 winner Marcus Ericsson.

Field Level Media