Motoring

Renault CEO calls for more flexibility on EU CO2 targets

Renault boss Francois Provost said on Tuesday no carmaker in Europe can meet emission targets on vans or cars by 2030. (SARAH AUBEL)

Renault boss Francois Provost said on Tuesday no carmaker in Europe can meet emission targets on vans or cars by 2030, calling for flexibility on the EU’s CO₂ targets.

Speaking at an event organised by French car body PFA, Provost added Renault should be able to reduce its production of utility vehicles by the end of 2025 or early 2026 without affecting its broader European targets.

Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa told France 2 TV on Monday that Renault was asking for a 10-year delay on the EU’s ban on thermal engines.

Reuters

