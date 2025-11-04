Samsung SDI in talks with Tesla to supply energy storage batteries

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Samsung SDI said on Tuesday it is in talks to supply energy storage batteries to Tesla.

South Korea’s Samsung SDI said on Tuesday it is in talks to supply energy storage batteries to Tesla in an order Korean media said could be worth more than 3-trillion won (R36,649,664,834).

Samsung SDI shares soared more than 8% on the news.

A deal would mark the latest push by Tesla to reduce reliance on China for key parts, fuelled by tariffs and geopolitical tensions.

Tesla has signed deals with South Korean companies Samsung Electronics and LG Energy Solution to source chips and batteries in recent months.

Energy storage batteries have a similar chemistry to automotive batteries and are used to power facilities such as data centres.

South Korean battery makers are repurposing electric vehicle battery production lines to also produce energy storage systems as they are hit by the elimination of US subsidies.

Samsung SDI said in an earnings call in October it has seen a big fall in automotive battery demand from joint venture partner Stellantis, and will tweak some of its production lines in the US state of Indiana to make energy storage batteries.

A source told Reuters Tesla and Samsung SDI are discussing supplies of energy storage batteries, while another person said the annual supply volume would be 10GWh.

The South Korean newspaper Korea Economic Daily, which first reported the potential deal, said the three-year supply deal would be valued at more than 3-trillion won.

Tesla did not have an immediate comment. A Samsung SDI spokesperson said the deal and its details have not been finalised.

Tesla said in an earnings conference call in October its energy storage business is seeing headwinds due to the increase in competition and tariffs.

“All sales procured are from China while we’re working on alternatives,” it had said.

Shares of Samsung SDI rose as much as 8.4% in early trading, trimming gains to 4.7% by mid-morning in Seoul.

Reuters