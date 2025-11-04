Thailand aims to keep MotoGP on calendar with new hosting bid

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Thailand will bid to extend its hosting of a MotoGP motorcycle race from 2027 to 2031 after the end of its contract next year, a government official said on Tuesday.

The cabinet approved a budget limit of 3.9bn baht (R2.07bn) for organising the race over the five-year period, government spokesperson Airin Phanrit told reporters.

Thailand, a major regional tourism destination, has hosted a MotoGP race since 2018.

Reuters