Thailand aims to keep MotoGP on calendar with new hosting bid

Thailand, a major regional tourism destination, has hosted a MotoGP race since 2018. (Steve Wobser)

Thailand will bid to extend its hosting of a MotoGP motorcycle race from 2027 to 2031 after the end of its contract next year, a government official said on Tuesday.

The cabinet approved a budget limit of 3.9bn baht (R2.07bn) for organising the race over the five-year period, government spokesperson Airin Phanrit told reporters.

Thailand, a major regional tourism destination, has hosted a MotoGP race since 2018.

Reuters

