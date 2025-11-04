Motoring

These are SA’s best-selling bakkies and cars

Denis Droppa

Denis Droppa

Group motoring editor

Toyota was the country's most popular brand, with the Corolla Cross its best-selling passenger car. (Shaun Mallett)

New vehicle sales in South Africa exceeded 50,000 units for the third consecutive month in October, driven by easing inflation and lower fuel prices.

According to motor industry body Naamsa, 55,956 cars, bakkies and trucks were sold in October, the highest monthly total since March 2015 and 16% higher than the same month in 2024. The performance was driven largely by passenger cars, which sold 39,610 units last month, while light commercials sold 13,361 units.

“The combination of easing inflation, a firmer rand and less pressure at the petrol pump has made vehicle ownership feel attainable again,” said Lebo Gaoaketse, head of marketing and communication at WesBank.

Compared with 10 years ago, when similar market volumes were achieved under lower interest rates, today’s buyers are holding on to their vehicles longer and structuring their finance more cautiously, he said.

“A decade ago, ownership was aspirational. Today it’s pragmatic. Buyers are looking for predictability and value rather than prestige. That’s why value-focused and efficient models are leading demand, even in the premium space.”

Brandon Cohen, national chair of the National Automobile Dealers’ Association, said the sales figures were better than anticipated.

“Foot traffic in franchised dealerships was encouraging throughout October, but the magnitude of these results, achieved despite tight household budgets and historically low consumer confidence, is remarkable,” he said.

“Lower rates and improved liquidity earlier in the year, including the two-pot pension withdrawals, gave the market a meaningful boost. While that initial effect has tapered off, demand remains firm thanks to more competitive pricing, attractive finance offers and affordable models from new foreign entrants,” Cohen added.

In October Toyota retained its market leadership as South Africa’s favourite car brand with 13,559 sales, ahead of Suzuki (6,890) and Volkswagen (6,221). In fourth place was Hyundai (3,017) followed by Ford (2,946), GWM (2,805), Isuzu (2,784), Chery (2,210), Kia (1,808) and Mahindra (1,551).

TOP 30 SELLING NEW VEHICLES IN OCTOBER

  1. Toyota Hilux — 3,553
  2. VW Polo Vivo — 2,678
  3. Suzuki Swift — 2,377
  4. Isuzu D-Max — 2,292
  5. Ford Ranger — 2,035
  6. Chery Tiggo 4 Cross — 1,725
  7. Toyota Corolla Cross — 1,615
  8. Toyota Starlet — 1,613
  9. Haval Jolion — 1,418
  10. Suzuki Fronx — 1,369
  11. Toyota Urban Cruiser — 1,360
  12. Hyundai Grand i10 — 1,296
  13. Kia Sonet — 1,221
  14. Toyota Vitz — 1,200
  15. Toyota Starlet Cross — 1,011
  16. Omoda C5 — 849
  17. Nissan Magnite — 809
  18. Toyota Fortuner— 807
  19. VW Polo — 813
  20. Mahindra Scorpio Pik- Up — 761
  21. Mahnidra XUV 3XO — 647
  22. Toyota Hiace — 617
  23. Suzuki Baleno — 596
  24. VW T-Cross — 572
  25. Renault Kwid — 544
  26. Suzuki Ertiga — 521
  27. Jetour Dashing — 514
  28. Haval H6 — 505
  29. VW Amarok — 481
  30. Nissan Navara — 462

• Source: Lightstone/Naamsa

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

If Malema had Mandela’s approach, he would be SA’s president - Gary Player

2

Agent threatened Premier League player with a gun, media reports say

3

Public works enlists Zulu king Misuzulu kaZwelithini and amakhosi in fight against construction mafia

4

Turning waste into worth: SA Harvest’s greenhouse programme takes on food insecurity

5

Overloaded taxi with 26 undocumented Malawians intercepted in Gauteng

Top Stories