These are SA’s best-selling bakkies and cars

New vehicle sales in South Africa exceeded 50,000 units for the third consecutive month in October, driven by easing inflation and lower fuel prices.
According to motor industry body Naamsa, 55,956 cars, bakkies and trucks were sold in October, the highest monthly total since March 2015 and 16% higher than the same month in 2024. The performance was driven largely by passenger cars, which sold 39,610 units last month, while light commercials sold 13,361 units.
“The combination of easing inflation, a firmer rand and less pressure at the petrol pump has made vehicle ownership feel attainable again,” said Lebo Gaoaketse, head of marketing and communication at WesBank.
Compared with 10 years ago, when similar market volumes were achieved under lower interest rates, today’s buyers are holding on to their vehicles longer and structuring their finance more cautiously, he said.
“A decade ago, ownership was aspirational. Today it’s pragmatic. Buyers are looking for predictability and value rather than prestige. That’s why value-focused and efficient models are leading demand, even in the premium space.”
Brandon Cohen, national chair of the National Automobile Dealers’ Association, said the sales figures were better than anticipated.
“Foot traffic in franchised dealerships was encouraging throughout October, but the magnitude of these results, achieved despite tight household budgets and historically low consumer confidence, is remarkable,” he said.
“Lower rates and improved liquidity earlier in the year, including the two-pot pension withdrawals, gave the market a meaningful boost. While that initial effect has tapered off, demand remains firm thanks to more competitive pricing, attractive finance offers and affordable models from new foreign entrants,” Cohen added.
In October Toyota retained its market leadership as South Africa’s favourite car brand with 13,559 sales, ahead of Suzuki (6,890) and Volkswagen (6,221). In fourth place was Hyundai (3,017) followed by Ford (2,946), GWM (2,805), Isuzu (2,784), Chery (2,210), Kia (1,808) and Mahindra (1,551).
TOP 30 SELLING NEW VEHICLES IN OCTOBER
- Toyota Hilux — 3,553
- VW Polo Vivo — 2,678
- Suzuki Swift — 2,377
- Isuzu D-Max — 2,292
- Ford Ranger — 2,035
- Chery Tiggo 4 Cross — 1,725
- Toyota Corolla Cross — 1,615
- Toyota Starlet — 1,613
- Haval Jolion — 1,418
- Suzuki Fronx — 1,369
- Toyota Urban Cruiser — 1,360
- Hyundai Grand i10 — 1,296
- Kia Sonet — 1,221
- Toyota Vitz — 1,200
- Toyota Starlet Cross — 1,011
- Omoda C5 — 849
- Nissan Magnite — 809
- Toyota Fortuner— 807
- VW Polo — 813
- Mahindra Scorpio Pik- Up — 761
- Mahnidra XUV 3XO — 647
- Toyota Hiace — 617
- Suzuki Baleno — 596
- VW T-Cross — 572
- Renault Kwid — 544
- Suzuki Ertiga — 521
- Jetour Dashing — 514
- Haval H6 — 505
- VW Amarok — 481
- Nissan Navara — 462
• Source: Lightstone/Naamsa
