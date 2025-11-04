These are SA’s best-selling bakkies and cars

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Toyota was the country's most popular brand, with the Corolla Cross its best-selling passenger car.

New vehicle sales in South Africa exceeded 50,000 units for the third consecutive month in October, driven by easing inflation and lower fuel prices.

According to motor industry body Naamsa, 55,956 cars, bakkies and trucks were sold in October, the highest monthly total since March 2015 and 16% higher than the same month in 2024. The performance was driven largely by passenger cars, which sold 39,610 units last month, while light commercials sold 13,361 units.

“The combination of easing inflation, a firmer rand and less pressure at the petrol pump has made vehicle ownership feel attainable again,” said Lebo Gaoaketse, head of marketing and communication at WesBank.

Compared with 10 years ago, when similar market volumes were achieved under lower interest rates, today’s buyers are holding on to their vehicles longer and structuring their finance more cautiously, he said.

“A decade ago, ownership was aspirational. Today it’s pragmatic. Buyers are looking for predictability and value rather than prestige. That’s why value-focused and efficient models are leading demand, even in the premium space.”

Brandon Cohen, national chair of the National Automobile Dealers’ Association, said the sales figures were better than anticipated.

“Foot traffic in franchised dealerships was encouraging throughout October, but the magnitude of these results, achieved despite tight household budgets and historically low consumer confidence, is remarkable,” he said.

“Lower rates and improved liquidity earlier in the year, including the two-pot pension withdrawals, gave the market a meaningful boost. While that initial effect has tapered off, demand remains firm thanks to more competitive pricing, attractive finance offers and affordable models from new foreign entrants,” Cohen added.

In October Toyota retained its market leadership as South Africa’s favourite car brand with 13,559 sales, ahead of Suzuki (6,890) and Volkswagen (6,221). In fourth place was Hyundai (3,017) followed by Ford (2,946), GWM (2,805), Isuzu (2,784), Chery (2,210), Kia (1,808) and Mahindra (1,551).

TOP 30 SELLING NEW VEHICLES IN OCTOBER

Toyota Hilux — 3,553 VW Polo Vivo — 2,678 Suzuki Swift — 2,377 Isuzu D-Max — 2,292 Ford Ranger — 2,035 Chery Tiggo 4 Cross — 1,725 Toyota Corolla Cross — 1,615 Toyota Starlet — 1,613 Haval Jolion — 1,418 Suzuki Fronx — 1,369 Toyota Urban Cruiser — 1,360 Hyundai Grand i10 — 1,296 Kia Sonet — 1,221 Toyota Vitz — 1,200 Toyota Starlet Cross — 1,011 Omoda C5 — 849 Nissan Magnite — 809 Toyota Fortuner— 807 VW Polo — 813 Mahindra Scorpio Pik- Up — 761 Mahnidra XUV 3XO — 647 Toyota Hiace — 617 Suzuki Baleno — 596 VW T-Cross — 572 Renault Kwid — 544 Suzuki Ertiga — 521 Jetour Dashing — 514 Haval H6 — 505 VW Amarok — 481 Nissan Navara — 462

• Source: Lightstone/Naamsa