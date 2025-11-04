This is the new SA-bound BMW F 450 GS

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The BMW F450 GS is an accessible adventure bike that shouldn't cost the earth to buy and run.

BMW Motorrad has unveiled its all-new F 450 GS.

Bridging the gap between the G 310 GS and F 800 GS, this new 178kg A2-class adventure bike targets first-time and budget-conscious riders looking for something capable of tackling everything from urban asphalt to lonely gravel backroads. Four variants will be offered: Base, Exclusive, Sport and the flagship Trophy.

Described as a clean-slate design, the F 450 GS features a newly developed lattice-tube frame constructed from welded steel tubes and forged components. With the engine integrated as a stressed member, BMW says the setup is lightweight, robust and delivers a mix of “playful handling and riding stability”.

Cross-spoke wheels are available as a cost option. (Supplied)

Suspension duties are handled by KYB, with an upside-down telescopic front fork offering rebound and compression damping adjustment. At the rear sits an aluminium hollow-cast double-sided swingarm paired with a central spring strut featuring progressive damping. Like the front fork, it can be fine-tuned thanks to adjustable spring preload and rebound damping.

Cast aluminium wheels are fitted as standard – 19 inch up front and 17 inch at the rear – and come wrapped in tubeless tyres designed for both on- and off-road use. For more rugged terrain, customers can specify optional cross-spoke wheels.

Braking is handled by a 310mm rotor with a four-piston Brembo caliper up front, while the rear makes do with a 240mm disc and single-piston ByBre caliper. As standard, this system is supported by electronic rider aids including BMW’s Dynamic Brake Control and ABS Pro.

The BMW F450 GS features the brand's X-shaped daytime running light. (Supplied)

Ergonomics should suit a wide range of riders thanks to three available seat heights. Those who find the standard 845mm seat too tall can opt for a lower 830mm option, while taller riders might prefer the 865mm Rallye seat. Adjustable handlebar levers are standard, and 20mm riser bars are available as an option. BMW says further customisation comes via the standard footrest system with removable rubber inserts, along with height-adjustable foot brake and gearshift levers.

Once settled in, riders can enjoy the large 6.5-inch TFT display that presents everything from navigation to detailed data on traction control, braking force and lean angle. Other practical features include heated grips, a USB-C charging socket and bright LED lighting for safer nighttime riding.

Powering the F 450 GS is BMW’s newly developed two-cylinder in-line engine. Displacing 420cc and featuring electronic fuel injection and liquid cooling, it produces 35kW at 8,750rpm and 43Nm at 6,750rpm. Exhaling through a stainless steel exhaust system compliant with EU5+ standards, BMW claims fuel consumption as low as 3.8l/100km, giving a range of over 350km from the 14-litre tank.

Three riding modes – Rain, Road and Enduro – are on offer, while an additional Enduro Pro mode (available from the Exclusive variant upwards) is tailored for off-road use with knobbly tyres and allows rear-wheel ABS to be deactivated. Dynamic Traction Control and Engine Drag Torque Control come standard across the range.

A variety of saddle heights are available. (Supplied)

A standout feature is BMW’s Easy Ride Clutch (ERC), a centrifugal system that automatically engages or disengages the clutch based on engine speed. When paired with the brand’s Shift Assistant Pro, riders can pull away and change gears without using the clutch lever. The lever remains in place for manual control when needed – for example, when hopping over obstacles or managing traction on slippery terrain. Unlike some automatic systems, the ERC retains engine braking and only disengages at idle to prevent stalling. It’s available as an option on the F 450 GS Exclusive and Sport, and standard on the range-topping Trophy.

As for equipment levels, the Base and Exclusive models – both finished in Cosmic Black – form the entry point into the lineup, with the Exclusive adding extras such as off-road footrests, handguards, a plastic underbody guard, Riding Modes Pro and BMW’s Shift Assistant Pro. The Sport version, painted in Racing Red, offers similar equipment plus adjustable sports suspension for more dynamic handling. The Trophy model, finished in Racing Blue Metallic, adds a tinted rally-style windscreen, aluminium engine guard, white handguards and the aforementioned ERC.

BMW Motorrad has confirmed that the F 450 GS will arrive in South Africa during the second quarter of 2026, with pricing to be announced closer to launch.