BMW boosts car profit margin in third quarter

BMW reported an operating margin of 5.2% for its automotive unit in the July to September period, up from 2.3% in the same period last year and higher than the 4.9% forecast in a company-provided poll of analysts.

German carmaker BMW posted a higher than forecast profit margin in its core car business in the third quarter despite import tariffs in the US and EU and intense competition in China, the company said on Wednesday.

After revising down its full-year guidance last month due to tariff costs and slow growth in China, the group said it continued to expect the margin for cars to land in the forecast range of 5% to 6%.

Group earnings before interest and tax were in line with expectations at €2.3bn (R46,252,011,000), up by a third year on year after a weak performance in the third quarter of 2024 when brake issues hit sales.

Quarterly group revenues missed expectations slightly at €32.3bn (R565,455,105,000).

“In the third quarter, we again proved our business model is robust and resilient,” said BMW CEO Oliver Zipse.

Reuters