Creative Rides to auction five of SA’s finest homologation specials

The Superboss is among the most wanted SA-built cars of the 1980s and 1990s.

Five South African-homologation specials will headline the Creative Rides summer auction at the dealer’s Bryanston showroom on November 8.

Among the bevy of 47 collectibles on sale are an Opel Kadett Superboss, an Alfa Romeo GTV6, a BMW 325iS, a Ford Capri Perana and the rarer Ford Sierra XR8.

Opel Kadett Superboss

The perennial Group N racing foe of the BMW 325iS, made famous by the driving exploits of Mike Briggs and Grant McCleery, the Opel Kadett Superboss is a homologation special of 500 units.

Whereas rivals used big capacity motors to compete, the German hatchback relied on a 2l 16V four-potter with a Schrick camshaft profile, performance chip, limited-slip differential and superior power-to-weight ratios to terrorise the competition. The red car on auction is equipped with original 15″ Aluette alloy wheels, with no air conditioning or power steering as dictated by its performance nature. It’s authentic down to its “S” VIN prefix, confirming it as a genuine Superboss.

The ice white 1991 Evolution II model features black leather upholstery and is powered by a 2.7 L straight-six. (Creative Rides)

BMW 325iS

The car affectionately known as the “Gusheshe” in South African-speak, an ice-white 1991 Evolution II model, features black leather upholstery and is powered by a 2.7l straight-six, delivering 155kW and 265Nm. This example was originally imported from the UK to South Africa and is said to be in pristine condition, with 128,970km on the clock. A similar model was recently locally auctioned for more than R900,000.

The Perana achieved 0–100 km/h in 6.7 seconds and a 228km/h top speed (Creative Rides)

Ford Capri Perana

The Basil Green Motors special Ford Capri Perana is the ultimate homegrown muscle car, debuting in 1971 and powered by a 302cu Ford V8 engine from the Mustang. The Perana achieved 0–100km/h in 6.7 seconds and a 228km/h top speed.

This yellow example is a modified but genuine BG-stamped Perana, featuring period-style modifications including a vented bonnet, flared arches, wider Rostyle chrome wheels and Datsun SSS tail lights, all popular 1970s upgrades.

It now runs a Ford 302 V8 with Edelbrock intake, electronic ignition and a Borg Warner T5 five-speed gearbox Ford Sierra XR8 set-up instead of the original four-speeder. The original Basil Green chassis/VIN plate (BG124) is correct, and many additional parts and components will be included in the sale.

Only 252 roadgoing examples of the XR8 were built. (Creative Rides)

Ford Sierra XR8

Another legendary Ford on auction this weekend is a Sierra XR8, which was produced from 1984 to 1988 and built exclusively by Ford SA for Group 1 racing. Only 252 roadgoing examples of the halo model fitted with the renowned biplane rear wing and powered by a 5l V8 were made. Automotive tsar and former Ford executive Bob Lutz personally signed off on the new cars at Aldo Scribante Raceway in 1984.

The Alfa Romeo GTV 6 has a 3.0l engine, breathing through triple Weber carburettors. (Creative R)

Alfa Romeo GTV 6

Another local homologation legend is the Alfa Romeo GTV 6 with an uprated 3l engine, breathing through triple Weber carburettors. Only 242 examples were produced, and it remains one of South Africa’s most alluring racing heritage models.

Other notable collectibles

The auction has other special cars, including:

1985 BMW 535i reimagined with Alpina touches;

Alfa Romeo 1600 GT Junior;

Porsche 964 race car;

BMW M3 E30 convertible;

BMW 2800 CS.

Click here for the full list of collectibles looking for new homes.