From boxy to bold: five of Volvo’s quirkiest creations

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

When most people think of Volvo, a few familiar images tend to come to mind. There’s the quintessential “soccer mom” station wagon of the 1990s (the 850) or perhaps the boxy, dependable 240 from the 1980s.

Younger readers might picture the sleek, high-end SUVs that have become synonymous with the brand today. All of these associations are fair and, in many ways, define what Volvo stands for.

However, the truth is that the Swedish marque’s history is far more eclectic than most realise. Beyond the polished SUVs, electric flagships and the classic sports cars once driven by Roger Moore, Volvo has, at times, ventured into some rather unexpected territory, creating vehicles that were anything but conventional.

Volvo P1900

While the iconic P1800 is well known and celebrated among classic car collectors, its lesser-known sibling, the P1900, occupies a far more obscure place in Volvo’s history. One of the few convertibles to bear a Volvo badge, the car was officially known as the Volvo Sport. Development began in the early 1950s under the direction of Assar Gabrielsson, one of Volvo’s co-founders, with the first prototype completed in 1954.

Based on the popular PV444, the P1900 featured a wheelbase 200mm shorter than its mainstream counterpart and was powered by a tuned 1.4l four-cylinder petrol engine producing 51kW, courtesy of a twin-carburettor setup. Modest as that may sound, it was capable of reaching 155km/h, impressive performance for the time. Power was delivered to the rear wheels via a three-speed manual gearbox.

Gabrielsson’s vision for the P1900 was inspired by his time in the US, where he noticed the growing enthusiasm for European sports cars. At the time, this segment was booming among affluent North Americans, prompting manufacturers such as Mercedes-Benz and BMW to develop the 300SL and 507. Volvo saw an opportunity to join that movement, but things didn’t go according to plan.

Production ended almost as soon as it began. Fewer than 70 examples were built. The exact figure is debated, with most sources citing 67, though Volvo records suggest 68, due to two cars sharing the same chassis number. Remarkably, more than 50 of these have survived, a testament to their rarity and the devotion of collectors.

Though plans had been made for a larger production run, the project was abruptly cancelled after Volvo’s new MD Gunnar Engellau drove one over a weekend and deemed it unfit for the brand’s standards. To make matters worse, each car was reportedly sold at a loss.

Despite its commercial failure, the P1900 played an essential role in Volvo’s evolution. Lessons learnt from the project helped shape the far more successful P1800, which went on to sell more than 39,000 units between 1961 and 1972.

Today, the P1900 stands as one of Volvo’s rarest and most intriguing models, one admired for its scarcity, story and elegant design, and remembered as the ambitious experiment that paved the way for one of the brand’s most beloved classics.

More of a relaxed cruiser than a sports car, the 262C offered all the comfort and safety expected of a Volvo with a welcome touch of flair. (Volvo)

Volvo 262C

Volvo hasn’t had a dedicated coupé in its lineup for some time, with the original C70 being the last to wear the badge. In the late 1970s, however, Volvo decided to transform its rather conservative 264 executive sedan into something more stylish, the 262C.

While it retained the familiar boxy Volvo silhouette, designer Jan Wilsgaard lowered the roofline to create a “chopped” look, resulting in a sleeker profile at the expense of interior space. Unveiled in 1977, the 262C was produced in Italy by renowned coachbuilder Bertone, who crafted the grand tourer for discerning buyers. Initially, it was offered only in silver with a black vinyl roof, though additional colours were added later in its production run, which lasted until 1981.

Just 6,622 units were produced, making it rarer than cars such as the Ferrari F430 (16,750 units built) and the Lamborghini Aventador (11,435 units). Beneath its elegant exterior, the 262C was powered by the PRV V6 engine, the same unit used by Renault, Peugeot and DeLorean. Early cars were equipped with a 2.7l version, while later models featured a 2.8l, producing 97kW in the North American market, the model’s primary target. Buyers could choose between a four-speed manual or a three-speed automatic transmission.

More of a relaxed cruiser than a sports car, the 262C offered all the comfort and safety expected of a Volvo with a welcome touch of flair. Today it remains a collectable model among Volvo enthusiasts, with examples selling internationally for about €25,000, or about R500,000.

Volvo produced just more than 8,500 examples of the 780 before production ended in 1990. (Volvo)

Volvo 780

After the 262C, Volvo’s next attempt at entering the luxury coupé market was the elegant 780. This time, the Swedish marque handed over styling responsibilities to Bertone, and the result was a high-end two-door unmistakably a Volvo but with added glamour and exclusivity.

The 780 was essentially a two-door version of the 760 sedan, Volvo’s executive model offered in the mid-1980s. While it featured the same engine range as its four-door counterpart, the 780 received a model-specific interior with specially crafted rear seats, individually shaped for the rear passengers.

Several engines were available depending on the market, including the familiar PRV 2.8l V6 and a 2.3l turbocharged four-cylinder that produced about 118kW. Unusually, the 780 was also offered with a Volkswagen-sourced 2.4l inline-six turbodiesel, which delivered 95kW — impressive for an early diesel.

More commercially successful than its predecessor, Volvo produced just more than 8,500 examples before production ended in 1990. It would be several years before a successor arrived, with the C70 Coupé in 1997, a model that would achieve greater success in a segment traditionally dominated by German manufacturers.

Volvo had initially planned to produce a convertible version of the 480ES, but safety concerns and other factors led to its cancellation before production began. (Volvo)

Volvo 480ES

Arguably one of the quirkiest cars to come out of Gothenburg, the 480ES is significant for several reasons. It was Volvo’s first series-produced front-wheel drive car and introduced a design language by the late Peter Horbury that had never been seen on a Volvo before. To this day it remains the only model with pop-up headlights and a Volvo grille positioned below the bumper.

The 480ES’ sporty character was reinforced through its styling, with a rear end inspired by the 1800ES, featuring a large frameless glass hatch providing access to the cargo area. More than a decade later, this design cue would be revived in the Volvo C30, the brand’s last sporty three-door hatchback.

The car was offered exclusively with transverse four-cylinder engines, the most powerful being the 90kW 1.7l turbocharged unit produced between 1987 and 1995. Lightweight by design (the heaviest model weighed just 1,079kg), the 480ES delivered strong performance, reaching a top speed of 200km/h and sprinting from 0 to 100km/h in 8.9 seconds, compared with a contemporary Golf 3 GTI (non-16V), which needed 9.7 seconds.

Volvo had initially planned to produce a convertible version of the 480ES, but safety concerns and other factors led to its cancellation before production began. Today the 480ES stands out as one of the most unusual and unexpected cars in Volvo’s history.

Today, the S60 Cross Country has a small but loyal following. (Volvo)

Volvo S60 Cross Country

The Cross Country nameplate has been part of Volvo’s identity for decades, most recently appearing in the electric EX30 Cross Country. Traditionally, Volvo’s Cross Country models (sometimes referred to as XC or CC) were based on station wagons, such as the V70 or V90, and later on a hatchback with the V40.

In 2015, Volvo did something a little different; it introduced the S60 Cross Country. A sedan crossover? While unusual for the brand, the S60 Cross Country combined a standard sedan body with rugged styling, higher ground clearance and all-wheel drive. Body cladding, roof rails and bash plates added protection and a hint of adventure.

Raised 65mm above the standard S60, the Cross Country was more versatile than a regular sedan but didn’t carry the bulk of an SUV. It was a niche model, with fewer than 2,500 units sold in the US over three years.

Today the S60 Cross Country has a small but loyal following. Among Volvo fans, it’s appreciated for preserving the core Volvo values of comfort, safety and design, while bending the rules just enough to create something a little different in the lineup.