George Michael’s former Range Rover heads to auction

The Range Rover V8 Vogue is finished in its original shade of Oslo Blue. (Wayne Goodman)

A third-generation Range Rover V8 Vogue once owned by the late George Michael is set to headline Hampson’s “Big End of Year Auction” at Bolesworth Castle on November 23.

The Oslo Blue SUV will be offered with no reserve, giving collectors and fans the chance to own a car closely associated with the singer. The vehicle remains largely unmodified and comes with a full history file, including a V5 registration document in Michael’s birth name, Georgios Kyriacos Panayiotou.

The car keeps its original registration plate, SB52 XZP, and is accompanied by a folder of photographs showing it in use during Michael’s lifetime. Under the bonnet sits a BMW-sourced 4.4l V8 paired with a five-speed automatic transmission.

Inside, the cabin features charcoal leather seats, walnut trim, a Harman Kardon sound system and dual-zone climate control — all standard fittings for a Vogue of its era.

In keeping with Michael’s charitable legacy, Hampson Auctions will donate a portion of the proceeds to one of the late singer’s preferred causes.

