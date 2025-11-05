This one-off Eagle Lightweight GTR is one fierce E-Type

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Eagle Lightweight GTR has panel gaps that would shame those found on some modern vehicles.

Eagle, a UK-based automotive company, specialises in restoring and modifying classic Jaguar E-Types. Their latest creation, the Eagle Lightweight GTR, is a one-off road-going evolution of the rare Lightweight E-Type — a lightweight race car that hit the track in the 1960s. Eighteen were planned, but only a dozen were built.

The Eagle Lightweight GTR has a claimed dry weight of 930kg (975kg with fluids), making it about 30% lighter than a standard E-Type Roadster. Eagle achieved this through careful engineering and material selection, aiming to reduce weight without compromising comfort or structural integrity.

The Eagle Lightweight GTR has a dry weight of 930kg. (Eagle)

The team also reshaped the car’s exterior to give it a more purposeful stance. Changes include a bespoke raked windscreen, lowered roofline and precisely aligned panel gaps that rival those of modern vehicles.

Notable details include painted badges beneath the lacquer, a flush-mounted aluminium fuel cap and auxiliary switches integrated into the bulkhead.

All-aluminium 4.7l straight-six engine features a wide-angle head, titanium connecting rods, triple Weber carburettors and a lightweight flywheel. (Eagle)

Power comes from an all-aluminium 4.7l straight-six engine with a wide-angle head, titanium connecting rods, triple Weber carburettors and a lightweight flywheel. Eagle claims these modifications deliver a power-to-weight ratio exceeding 320kW/tonne. Transmission casings are made from magnesium, and the exhaust system is constructed from Inconel and titanium to further reduce weight.

Beneath the skin, the GTR features a revised independent suspension with updated geometry, titanium hubs and adjustable Öhlins dampers with bespoke spring rates. Stopping power is provided by carbon-ceramic discs and pads paired with servo-assisted AP Racing callipers.

Safety features include four-point harnesses and an integrated fire suppression system. (Eagle)

Inside, the GTR is trimmed in black Alcantara and fitted with lightweight aluminium seats inspired by period racing designs. Safety features include four-point harnesses and an integrated fire suppression system.

A floating binnacle houses auxiliary switches made from platinum with mother-of-pearl inlays, alongside a magnetic phone dock. Comfort is maintained through heated glass, air conditioning and sound and heat insulation, making the car suitable for longer journeys.